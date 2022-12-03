Meet the Winners of the World Architecture Festival 2022

Save this picture! Quay Quarter Tower by 3XN © Phil Noller. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Quay Quarter Tower (QQT), designed by 3XN has been declared the World Building of the Year 2022 at the fifteenth annual World Architecture Festival (WAF), held in Lisbon.

The 206-meter tower, located close to the Sydney Opera House, is an office building arranged as a vertical village, creating a sense of community and providing spaces that focus on collaboration, health, well-being and external terraces.

+ 11

Constructed of five stacked shifting volumes, 3XN employed a radical sustainability strategy which involved upcycling the existing tower. The series of stacked atria create a social spine with exceptional views, while also allowing daylight deep into each floor.

Save this picture! Quarter Tower by 3XN © Phil Noller. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Paul Finch, Programme Director of the World Architecture Festival commented: "The winner was commissioned to provide a building on a world class site, and to retain a huge proportion of an existing fifty-year-old commercial tower. The result was an excellent example of adaptive re-use. It has an excellent carbon story, and it is an example of anticipatory workspace design produced pre-COVID which nevertheless has provided healthy and attractive space for post-pandemic users. The client was prepared to risk building out an idea on a speculative basis - it worked".

Save this picture! Quay Quarter Tower by 3XN ©MartinSiegner. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The winner was selected by a super jury of luminaries of the global architecture industry – comprising Tracy Meller, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners; Jo Noero, Noero Architects; John Wardle, John Wardle Architects; Issa Diabaté, Koffi & Diabaté Architectes, and Murat Tabanlioglu, Tabanlioglu Architects.

Save this picture! Quay Quarter Tower by 3XN ©Fred Holt. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

World Interior of the Year

Pingtan Children Library by Condition_Lab, has been named World Interior of the Year for 2022. The project, located in China, has been selected from a shortlist of 11 categories to win the final accolade.

Save this picture! Pingtan Children Library by Condition_Lab © Sai Zhao. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The library is a small timber structure, which draws on a typology of traditional ‘Dong Houses’ and is primarily composed of two interwoven spiral staircases. The value of the project is concentrated in the animation and preservation of traditional culture for the young users and the discipline of the design, highlighting the social importance of architecture.

Save this picture! Pingtan Children Library by Condition_Lab © Sai Zhao. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Save this picture! Section. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Judges were impressed by the “traditional craftmanship” of the design for children, “the real users of this delightful structure, where they can play on the steps, reach for a book or peak at their friends”. They congratulated Condition_Lab on creating “a space for the community and achieving it”.

Save this picture! Pingtan Children Library by Condition_Lab © Sai Zhao. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The INSIDE World Interior of the Year award was judged by INSIDE festival’s 2022 super-jurors: Linzi Cassels, Perkins + Will; Ann Lau, Hayball; Eva Jiřičná, AI – DESIGN; Johnny Chiu, J.C. Architecture, and Nigel Coates.

Save this picture! Pingtan Children Library by Condition_Lab © Sai Zhao. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Future Project of the Year

The Future Project of the Year 2022, celebrates the best of the world’s architecture that is yet to be completed. The winning project was awarded to Dream Pathway / The connection between the sports recreation park to a cultural street, in Iran, designed by CAATStudio (Kamboozia Architecture and Design Studio).

Save this picture! Dream Pathway by CAATStudio (Kamboozia Architecture and Design Studio). Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The project showcases an urban pedestrian and cyclist pathway in the western part of the Abbas Abad hills complex in Tehran. The project, once complete, will aim to create an interactive-attractive narrative in the city which moves users between four different zones through the use of rammed earth material and geometric forms.

Save this picture! Dream Pathway by CAATStudio (Kamboozia Architecture and Design Studio). Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

WAF’s Future Project super jury, included: Shane O'Toole, University College Dublin; Sir Peter Cook; Nadia Tromp, Ntsika Architects; Mario Cucinella, MCA - Mario Cucinella Architects, and Yui Tezuka, Tezuka Architects.

Judges described the project as an “original architectural and urban concept that lives up to its project title and ambition” and congratulated it on its “exquisitely controlled geometry” which they felt “provided a surprising continuity” between the “city's street pattern and the district's new parkland destination”.

Save this picture! Dream Pathway by CAATStudio (Kamboozia Architecture and Design Studio). Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

Landscape of the Year

Landscape of the Year 2022 was awarded to SHANCUN Atelier, School of Architecture, Tsinghua University + Anshun Institute of Architectural Design for its project Preservation and Rehabilitation of Rural Landscape of Gaodang: A Buyi Ethnic Minority Group Village in Southwest China. The project was selected as the winner from the Landscape Rural category.

Save this picture! Preservation and Rehabilitation of Rural Landscape of Gaodang © Anshun Institute of Architectural Design. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

WAF’s Landscape of the Year super jury, included: Todd Longstaffe-Gowan, Todd Longstaffe-Gowan Landscape Design; Lily Jencks, LilyJencksStudio | JencksSquared; Mariana Simas, studio mk27, and Zaš Brezar, Landzine.

Save this picture! Preservation and Rehabilitation of Rural Landscape of Gaodang © Anshun Institute of Architectural Design. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

The judges praised the project as an “incredibly sensitive village conservation scheme, breathing life back into rural China”. The project brings together a rich diversity of stakeholders over the last seven years, to realize a design that ensures this rural community will last into the future.

Save this picture! Plan. Image Courtesy of World Architecture Festival

World Architecture Festival 2023

The festival will reconvene in 2023 in Singapore for its 16th edition from 29 November to 1 December. Registration is now open.