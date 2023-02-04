Submit a Project Advertise
World
FarmMart & Friends Shop and Kitchen / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
FarmMart & Friends Shop and Kitchen / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
FarmMart & Friends Shop and Kitchen / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Shelving
FarmMart & Friends Shop and Kitchen / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Market
Shibuya City, Japan
  • Electricity : HATADEN
  • Signage : TANK
  • City : Shibuya City
  • Country : Japan
FarmMart & Friends Shop and Kitchen / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Yurika Kono

Text description provided by the architects. Projects to create places I would want to patronize are very special to me, and I am willing to work with the clients no matter the budget, as long as we are on the same wavelength. This project is one such example. I often ride my bicycle to work, and this place is right on the way to my office.

FarmMart & Friends Shop and Kitchen / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Yurika Kono

It is located in a quiet residential area away from the station. We designed a donut and grocery store there called FarmMart & Friends. Somehow I imagined myself stopping by there on my way home for a glass of wine, even though no one said anything about the project, and decided to get involved.

FarmMart & Friends Shop and Kitchen / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Yurika Kono
FarmMart & Friends Shop and Kitchen / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Image 12 of 12
Plan and Section
FarmMart & Friends Shop and Kitchen / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Chair
© Yurika Kono

And indeed, they started serving wine there, and the store became a place to enjoy a moment of happy everyday life on holidays. Given the limited budget, we enlisted help from Takashi Takamoto, our former staff member and a skilled carpenter, to design and construct the store, and we acted as supervisors. We made the best use of the existing structure to create a happy place where people can enjoy fresh food and invite others to join them.

FarmMart & Friends Shop and Kitchen / Jo Nagasaka + Schemata Architects - Interior Photography, Table
© Yurika Kono

Project location

Address:3-chōme-9-5 Yoyogi, Shibuya City, Tokyo 151-0053, Japan

Top #Tags