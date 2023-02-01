Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos

+ 22

Author : João Pedro Falcão de Campos

Collaborators : Filipa Mourão, Luísa Ramalho, Maria Macedo, Joana Heitor, Eliza Schier, Catarina Barros

Foundations And Structures : Betar - Consultores, Lda / Engenheiro Miguel Villar

Hydraulics : Campo D'Água - Engenharia e Gestão / Engenheira Marta Azevedo

Electrical Engineering : Afa Consult / Engenheiro Raul Serafim, Engenheiro Octávio Inácio, Engenheira Maria da Luz Santiago

Contractor : Tabelabstrata, Lda. / Engenheiro Carlos Falcão

City : Lisboa

Country : Portugal

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located on the northern part of Rua Francisco Metrass, a street from the 19th-century neighborhood of Campo de Ourique in the northwestern part of Lisbon. This neighborhood is composed of an urban rectangular grid, separated by ample avenues, and although it was planned for an emergent bourgeoisie, it maintains its unity as its life remains.

In order to keep that same unity, the building grows to the same height as its neighbors, providing five floors of habitation over an entrance and a garage floor. In each one of the floors there is an apartment with an established floor plan, where the light through the obliquity of the windows, takes advantage of an east-west solar orientation to enter during several moments of the day.

This becomes one of the most important aspects of the buildings: to capture inside the interior spaces a generous amount of light, while simultaneously protecting the intimacy of the inhabitant.

On another way, this opening on both sides of the building visually links the garden spaces with the street, allowing a wider permeability between interior spaces and the surroundings.

Each apartment interior was privileged comfort through materials, with the use of wood as an intermediate material between the silences of the tree cups from the garden spaces and the rudeness of the street.

The building was established through the concrete and brick materiality; this material combination brought roughness and plasticity, and the greyish tones displayed its neutrality.

This materiality overall confers the building to have a neutral character, allowing a better interaction towards the formal and chromatic heterogeneity of the remaining buildings; enabling its purpose in the neighborhood life of Campo de Ourique.