World
  Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos

Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos

Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos
Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© José Manuel Rodrigues

© José Manuel Rodrigues

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Architects: Falcão de Campos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1055
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :José Manuel Rodrigues, Catarina Picciochi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  António M. Silva Gonçalves - Actividades Metalomecânicas, Carpintaria da Vermelha, Gracifer, Schmitt+Sohn Elevadores
  • Author : João Pedro Falcão de Campos
  • Collaborators : Filipa Mourão, Luísa Ramalho, Maria Macedo, Joana Heitor, Eliza Schier, Catarina Barros
  • Foundations And Structures : Betar - Consultores, Lda / Engenheiro Miguel Villar
  • Hydraulics : Campo D'Água - Engenharia e Gestão / Engenheira Marta Azevedo
  • Electrical Engineering : Afa Consult / Engenheiro Raul Serafim, Engenheiro Octávio Inácio, Engenheira Maria da Luz Santiago
  • Contractor : Tabelabstrata, Lda. / Engenheiro Carlos Falcão
  • City : Lisboa
  • Country : Portugal
Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Catarina Picciochi

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located on the northern part of Rua Francisco Metrass, a street from the 19th-century neighborhood of Campo de Ourique in the northwestern part of Lisbon. This neighborhood is composed of an urban rectangular grid, separated by ample avenues, and although it was planned for an emergent bourgeoisie, it maintains its unity as its life remains.

Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos - Exterior Photography
© Catarina Picciochi

In order to keep that same unity, the building grows to the same height as its neighbors, providing five floors of habitation over an entrance and a garage floor. In each one of the floors there is an apartment with an established floor plan, where the light through the obliquity of the windows, takes advantage of an east-west solar orientation to enter during several moments of the day.

This becomes one of the most important aspects of the buildings: to capture inside the interior spaces a generous amount of light, while simultaneously protecting the intimacy of the inhabitant.

Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos - Interior Photography, Concrete, Column
© Catarina Picciochi
Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos - Image 21 of 27
Plans
Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos - Interior Photography
© Catarina Picciochi

On another way, this opening on both sides of the building visually links the garden spaces with the street, allowing a wider permeability between interior spaces and the surroundings.

Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam
© Catarina Picciochi
Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos - Image 22 of 27
Sections
Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos - Interior Photography
© Catarina Picciochi

Each apartment interior was privileged comfort through materials, with the use of wood as an intermediate material between the silences of the tree cups from the garden spaces and the rudeness of the street.

Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Beam
© Catarina Picciochi

The building was established through the concrete and brick materiality; this material combination brought roughness and plasticity, and the greyish tones displayed its neutrality.

Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos - Image 24 of 27
Detail

This materiality overall confers the building to have a neutral character, allowing a better interaction towards the formal and chromatic heterogeneity of the remaining buildings; enabling its purpose in the neighborhood life of Campo de Ourique.

Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos - Interior Photography, Column
© Catarina Picciochi

Project location

Address:Campo de Ourique, Lisboa, Portugal

About this office
Falcão de Campos
Cite: "Residential Building in Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos" [Edifício de Habitação na Rua Francisco Metrass / Falcão de Campos] 01 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995750/residential-building-in-rua-francisco-metrass-falcao-de-campos> ISSN 0719-8884

