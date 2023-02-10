DL1961 Showroom + Office Headquarters / Studio MBM / Maurizio Mattioli

+ 11

Project Lead : Maurizio Bianchi Mattioli

Curtains : Elodie Blanchard Studio

City : New York

Country : United States

Text description provided by the architects. The new showroom and offices for the premium denim brand, DL1961, designed by Studio MBM/Maurizio Bianchi Mattioli, is a simple but strategic design to deliver a space that appropriately displays the brand’s industrial-luxe inventory while ensuring optimal work and creativity can take place around it.

Showroom. Given the principles and office structure of DL1961, it was important to keep the product of the work being done in the space at the center of the process – literally and physically. The various functions of the space were organized around a central showroom. Taking advantage of the existing column grid, the showroom acts as a core object at the center, creating an enclosed space to showcase DL1961’s inventory, while doubling as a thickened perimeter of carved conference rooms that relate to the open office space around it. These open spaces allow for flexibility, office-wide meetings, fittings, gatherings, and photoshoots while the showroom acts as the creative physical core of the brand. The design strategically integrates showroom and office space, allowing for movement around the perimeter of the core object to communal space, through the core object to discuss amongst the physical manifestation of the work, or to pass through the object to other parts of the office. Centralizing the showroom not only keeps the space activated, promotes interaction with the inventory, but also provides a buffer zone between areas of focused work.

Geometry. The geometry of the space is dictated first by the central organization and second, by the carved office and meeting spaces. The geometry of these spaces protrude into the central showroom, acting as walls for curved clothing racks and they are emphasized by material changes and light reveals where the aluminum lattice ceiling meets their protruding volumes. The column at the center of the showroom anchors the object at the core, reflected in the circular opening at the ceiling level, and provides a 4-sided mirrored surface for the showroom.

Sustainability. The global premium denim brand, DL1961, has had a fierce commitment to sustainable manufacturing processes since its conception in 2008. In line with this commitment, Studio MBM carefully selected materials for their eco-friendly properties. The cool tones and varied textures of the material selection were also chosen to compliment the relaxed woven nature of DL1961’s denim inventory.

Material / Light. The reflective aluminum walls, and translucent polycarbonate surfaces not only optimize natural light reflection within the central showroom object, but also distribute light from its exterior surfaces to perimeter workspaces. The rest of the space is populated between the existing column grid; columns are stripped to their original concrete form and the concrete slab floor becomes a unifying surface beneath. The private offices are strategically located along two sided facades, enclosed in blackened steel glass frames to allow light to permeate the open office spaces.

Furniture. Custom tables were designed in a pill shape to allow for maximum flexibility and more dynamic meetings - the “all around tables”, allowing easy movement between collaborators, vendors, and design teams. The tables are conceptualized by a thin blackened steel frame and thick, saturated, marble top surfaces, creating a sharp contrast between the displayed denim and the range of material finishes. The pillar conference tables introduce a pop of color with their monotone but bright geometric design.

Studio MBM / Maurizio Bianchi Mattioli. Studio MBM is a multidisciplinary architectural practice based in New York. Studio MBM has built international experience across a range of scale, from the design of objects, lighting and furniture to interior renovation projects and both residential and commercial built projects, to larger civic projects and urban design. The practice is defined by a strong conceptual approach rooted in design theory, geometry, and architectural history. Experimental material applications and bold textures are highly valued and employed in all work regardless of scale. Studio MBM values culture – always engaging the realms of art, fashion, and the regional nuances of a project’s context.

Bio. Maurizio Bianchi Mattioli is the founding Principal of Studio MBM. His diverse portfolio extends across the globe and many projects have earned international acclaim. Maurizio has a strong commitment to architectural education, serving as an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Columbia University - Graduate School of Architecture Planning and Preservation. He has also held teaching positions at the UPenn, Pratt, and has been selected as a guest critic at Cornell, NYIT, Cooper Union, Pratt, and Yale.

Previously, he held the position of associate principal at WORKac, which was voted the #1 design firm in the United States by Architect magazine during his tenure. Maurizio’s design approach has resulted in the winning of numerous international competitions, including leading the design of the BeMA Beirut Museum of Art. Other projects of distinction include a 60-villa beachside development on the Lebanese coast, the masterplan for the Beijing Horticultural Expo, a 600-seat performance space onboard a Virgin Voyages cruise ship and a private residence for a renowned art collector. Maurizio holds a Masters in Advanced Architectural Design from Columbia University and a Masters of Architecture from the University of South Florida. He is LEED Accredited.