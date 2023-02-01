Submit a Project Advertise
World
Houses
San Bernardino, Paraguay
  • Architects: Bauen
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  390
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Darío Mereles
  • Lead Architects : Arq. Aldo Cristaldo Kegler.
Ensayo Umbra / Bauen - Exterior Photography
© Darío Mereles

"Reality would not only be what it is, what it reveals in truth but it would also be its double, its shadow, its image."
Emmanuel Levinas

Ensayo Umbra / Bauen - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Darío Mereles

The access to the house passes through small hills of grass, stone walls, and glass panels veiled by translucent armor.

The house is made up of various elements of the landscape. A hill receives us when we arrive at the site where the house was chosen to be built, in a landscape intervened by man. Organic and geometric volumes are articulated; a trunk axis, shadows, branches, and sky. Walls rise from the trunk axis like the blades of a large windmill.

Ensayo Umbra / Bauen - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table
© Darío Mereles
Ensayo Umbra / Bauen - Image 29 of 31
Floor Plan - Ground Floor
Ensayo Umbra / Bauen - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Darío Mereles

Shadow and wind are necessary for inhabiting this summer village where the house is built.

The shadow is the part of the environment that is felt in the body, that is perceived. The tangible escapes and flees from us, that is why we build it, create it. Because without the tangible and built this territory becomes a little more hostile. The built environment offers care and safety. Shadow sometimes reveals forms that light in turn hides. The shadow is also a reflection, by default.

Ensayo Umbra / Bauen - Exterior Photography, Beam, Steel
© Darío Mereles
Ensayo Umbra / Bauen - Exterior Photography
© Darío Mereles

The volumes that detach from the axis host the private areas for resting and reflection. In the center of the house, under the branches that extend from the big tree are the shared social areas shaded by a catenary.
And there is water, water that caresses the inhabited space.

Ensayo Umbra / Bauen - Exterior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Darío Mereles
Ensayo Umbra / Bauen - Image 31 of 31
Section
Ensayo Umbra / Bauen - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Darío Mereles
Ensayo Umbra / Bauen - Interior Photography, Stairs, Beam, Steel
© Darío Mereles

Ensayo Umbra / Bauen - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Darío Mereles

