Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes

Projet Manager : Maria Losana

Collaborator : Natércio Cunha, Wesley Murith, Bruna Magalhaes, Anna Lemme, Xavier Perrinjaquet, Pau Sbert

City : Le Grand-Saconnex

Country : Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. Compact and articulated, the new headquarters of the Global Fund rise among the trees, highlighting the urban and landscape-oriented setting of the Route de Ferney.

The building’s folded contours free it from its roadside position and enhance its association with the United Nations Park. The geometry of the volume produces a perception of facets that gradually reveal the building to passers-by, blurring the scale of the built volume.

The building’s overall configuration consists of three wings connected in the center by a circulation and service area. On the ground floors, all semi-public and representative functions, including the entrance, seminar rooms, auditorium, cafeteria, and library, run along a path that opens broadly onto the various surrounding landscapes. The upper seven levels house offices in three wings, which may be divided according to needs and organizational structures.

The architectural style is characterized by a façade of generous windows, structured by imposing anodized aluminum visual barriers. These ensure the link between interior and exterior while bringing privacy to workstations and programs facing the street.

The slightly diagonal vertical blades and reflective anodized material make the building distinctive, with a changeable aspect that responds to its surroundings, lighting, and movements.