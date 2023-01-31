Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Office Buildings
  4. Switzerland
  5. Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes

Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes

Save
Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes

Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - Exterior Photography, FacadeSiège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, CityscapeSiège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - Exterior Photography, FacadeSiège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - Interior Photography, LightingSiège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Le Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of © LRS architectes

Text description provided by the architects. Compact and articulated, the new headquarters of the Global Fund rise among the trees, highlighting the urban and landscape-oriented setting of the Route de Ferney.

Save this picture!
Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of © LRS architectes
Save this picture!
Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - Image 15 of 17
Floor Plan

The building’s folded contours free it from its roadside position and enhance its association with the United Nations Park. The geometry of the volume produces a perception of facets that gradually reveal the building to passers-by, blurring the scale of the built volume.

Save this picture!
Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of © LRS architectes

The building’s overall configuration consists of three wings connected in the center by a circulation and service area. On the ground floors, all semi-public and representative functions, including the entrance, seminar rooms, auditorium, cafeteria, and library, run along a path that opens broadly onto the various surrounding landscapes. The upper seven levels house offices in three wings, which may be divided according to needs and organizational structures.

Save this picture!
Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - Interior Photography, Lighting
© © Joel Tettamanti
Save this picture!
Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail, Column
© © Joel Tettamanti

The architectural style is characterized by a façade of generous windows, structured by imposing anodized aluminum visual barriers. These ensure the link between interior and exterior while bringing privacy to workstations and programs facing the street.

Save this picture!
Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© © Joel Tettamanti
Save this picture!
Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade
© © Joel Tettamanti

The slightly diagonal vertical blades and reflective anodized material make the building distinctive, with a changeable aspect that responds to its surroundings, lighting, and movements.

Save this picture!
Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Cityscape
Courtesy of © LRS architectes

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chem. du Pommier 40, 1218 Le Grand-Saconnex, Switzerland

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LRS Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsSwitzerland
Cite: "Siège du Fonds Mondial Offices / LRS Architectes" 31 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995699/siege-du-fonds-mondial-offices-lrs-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags