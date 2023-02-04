Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten

Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten

Save
Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten

Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten - Exterior Photography, FacadeBlack Barn / studio] [Space architecten - Exterior PhotographyBlack Barn / studio] [Space architecten - Exterior Photography, Garden, CourtyardBlack Barn / studio] [Space architecten - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Chair, WindowsBlack Barn / studio] [Space architecten - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
Goirle, The Netherlands
Save this picture!
Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten - Exterior Photography
© Koen van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. The ambition for the Black Barn is clear; a modest but high-quality construction that draws all attention to the landscape behind it. It has a closed character on the street side but has a breathtaking view of the side of the river and the landscape behind it. The green craft is in the blood and that passion is gladly shared. The new office, therefore, offers space not only for people but also for flora and fauna. For example, the facade includes numerous nest boxes in which the flying inhabitants had already taken up residence before the official completion.

Save this picture!
Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Koen van Damme

The Black Barn is designed as an abstract barn volume with black-stained wooden facades and a zinc roof. In a larger context, it stands on a historic ribbon development and has the shape of a barn, including a recessed building line, an integration that befits the site. The front presents itself as a modest, closed volume. However, the open-slatted structure creates a translucent effect at dusk. It thus gives extra layering and shows a glimpse of studio life from the outside.

Save this picture!
Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table, Chair, Windows
© Koen van Damme
Save this picture!
Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Windows
© Koen van Damme
Save this picture!
Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten - Image 23 of 24
First Floor Plan

The interior of the Barn is understated and open and is divided by one clear element; a large closet that cuts through the entire studio from top to bottom. It connects all spaces and also incorporates all installations and architectural elements. In the kitchen, the closet forms a logical framework for a modestly finished worktop and also offers space for books, samples, and models.

Save this picture!
Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Shelving, Countertop
© Koen van Damme
Save this picture!
Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Koen van Damme

The close collaboration between Studio REDD and studio] [space is a great success and both teams move into the Barn. From here, both design studios continue to work on new projects at the interface of architecture, interior, and landscape.

Save this picture!
Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows
© Koen van Damme

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Goirle, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
studio] [Space architecten
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesDetailDecoration & OrnamentThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesDetailDecoration & OrnamentThe Netherlands
Cite: "Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten" 04 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995697/black-barn-studio-space-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags