Black Barn / studio] [Space architecten

Text description provided by the architects. The ambition for the Black Barn is clear; a modest but high-quality construction that draws all attention to the landscape behind it. It has a closed character on the street side but has a breathtaking view of the side of the river and the landscape behind it. The green craft is in the blood and that passion is gladly shared. The new office, therefore, offers space not only for people but also for flora and fauna. For example, the facade includes numerous nest boxes in which the flying inhabitants had already taken up residence before the official completion.

The Black Barn is designed as an abstract barn volume with black-stained wooden facades and a zinc roof. In a larger context, it stands on a historic ribbon development and has the shape of a barn, including a recessed building line, an integration that befits the site. The front presents itself as a modest, closed volume. However, the open-slatted structure creates a translucent effect at dusk. It thus gives extra layering and shows a glimpse of studio life from the outside.

The interior of the Barn is understated and open and is divided by one clear element; a large closet that cuts through the entire studio from top to bottom. It connects all spaces and also incorporates all installations and architectural elements. In the kitchen, the closet forms a logical framework for a modestly finished worktop and also offers space for books, samples, and models.

The close collaboration between Studio REDD and studio] [space is a great success and both teams move into the Barn. From here, both design studios continue to work on new projects at the interface of architecture, interior, and landscape.