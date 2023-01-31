Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Memorial Center
  4. United States
  5. The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group

The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group

Save
The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group

The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Exterior Photography, GardenThe Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Exterior Photography, GardenThe Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Exterior Photography, GardenThe Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, GardenThe Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Memorial Center
Newtown, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Neil Landino

“The Clearing” was designed to honor the 20 children and six educators who were slain on Dec 14, 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Landscape architects Dan Affleck and Ben Waldo created a competition‐winning design for a memorial space that is both open‐ended and unifying in how it is experienced, honoring the full spectrum of emotions this tragedy evokes.

Save this picture!
The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Neil Landino

They wanted to create a space in which visitors could participate, and which would grow with them over time. Three primary elements ‐ the circle, the path, and the tree ‐ are the hallmarks of a design that achieves these goals. A circling network of paths takes the visitor through meadows surrounded by Connecticut woodlands. The paths connect to one another, and allow the walker to experience the space in their own way and at their own pace before arriving at a collective center, honoring the roles of individuality and community in the process of grieving and remembrance.

Save this picture!
The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© David Lloyd
Save this picture!
The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Image 18 of 18
Seasonality - Emotional Dynamic

As visitors enter the central memorial space, the songs of woodland fauna and gravel underfoot cease as they step into a cobblestone ring permeated by the creek‐like sound of water. In the center, a water feature engineered by Fluidity sits in a granite basin. The edge of the feature is engraved with the names of the victims. Stone detailing and water spiral inwards towards a planter at the center, where a young sycamore grows, offering life while symbolizing the young age of the victims. The motion of the water embraces the tree and captures the form and cyclical energy of the landscape around it. Visitors are encouraged to give a candle or a flower to the water, which will carry the offering around and across the space in an act of bridging the deceased and the living.

Save this picture!
The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Exterior Photography, Garden
© David Lloyd
Save this picture!
The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Exterior Photography, Garden
© David Lloyd

Planting sourced by local landscape architect Tara Vincenta and granite quarried in New England borrow directly from the surrounding rural landscape. Native perennials and shrubs lend an eco‐emotional dynamic rooted in seasonality. Large and small fieldstones found and excavated on site during construction are reused throughout, grounding the space in its context.

Save this picture!
The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Exterior Photography
© Neil Landino

The site, ¼ mile away from the rebuilt Sandy Hook Elementary School, was chosen by the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission and donated to the town. Set in a low point of existing topography and surrounded by eastern hardwood forest, the site lends privacy and meditative quality.

Save this picture!
The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© David Lloyd
Save this picture!
The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Image 17 of 18
The Clearing - Site Plan

On school days, one can hear the sounds of children playing at recess from the Memorial. After a five‐year process of site selection and development of memorial criteria, the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial Commission selected “The Clearing” out of 189 submissions with overwhelming support from the families of the victims. In 2017 Daniel Affleck and Ben Waldo, colleagues at SWA, submitted the design independently as a passion project and brought the project to their office in San Francisco after being chosen as finalists. The project was opened in November 2022, shortly before the 10th anniversary of the tragedy.

Save this picture!
The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Neil Landino

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Newtown, Connecticut, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SWA Group
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialMemorial CenterUnited States

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialMemorial CenterUnited States
Cite: "The Clearing Memorial / SWA Group" 31 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995696/the-clearing-memorial-swa-group> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags