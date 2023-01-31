Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Germany
  5. Pergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen

Pergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen

Save
Pergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen

Pergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsPergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch, ArcadePergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadePergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Hamburg, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Joshua Delissen

Text description provided by the architects. The Pergolenviertel describes the „block in the green“ in the urban environment between Hamburg‘s City Nord and Barmbek. The static blocks, which open up to nature with passages in the form of round arches, sit in the green space originally used as an allotment settlement, which flows through and shapes the new quarter.

Save this picture!
Pergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Joshua Delissen

Urban situation. The Pergolenviertel describes the „block in the green“ in the urban environment between Hamburg‘s City Nord and Barmbek. To the west of the Pergolenviertel lies the Hamburg City Park. The buildings are located in the northern and southern areas of the approx. 80000m2 large property and are connected by open space. The open space is defined by the eponymous pergolas, designed as round arches that guide residents and visitors through the area. The positioning and rotation of the residential blocks in relation to each other create plaza-like street spaces with changing geometries in the southern area of the neighborhood. Structural interruptions and passageways connect street spaces with the surrounding green spaces and pathways.

Save this picture!
Pergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Forest
© Joshua Delissen
Save this picture!
Pergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen - Image 7 of 11
Site plan

Architecture. The design is based on a clear grid, which is reflected both in the external facade design and in the internal structure of the building. The urban planning principle becomes a cross-scale design theme here and even finds its visual implementation in the interior spatial effect. The geometry of the building is clearly defined. The side lengths are identical, while the building sections on the east, south, and west sides are limited to 3 and on the north side to 6 full stories formulating a conclusion.

Save this picture!
Pergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade, Arch, Arcade
© Joshua Delissen

The access to the apartments is almost exclusively through the communally used inner courtyard. The former use as an allotment garden settlement is reflected here in a patchwork based on the design grid. The differentiated design of the areas reflects a variety of functions. The majority of the residential units form interspersed living spaces. Residents have the opportunity to face the greenery outside on the one hand, and to participate in the life of the courtyard on the other.

Save this picture!
Pergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen - Image 8 of 11
Floor plan
Save this picture!
Pergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen - Image 11 of 11
Section

Facade. A subtle color gradient extends over the entire pergola quarter. In the north, the neighboring City-Nord seems to color off, and in the southern area of the quarter, the red of the adjacent residential quarter Barmbek colors off. Overall, the façade is faced with a reddish-brown clinker brick in a semi-bond. At the height of the floors, the clinker bricks are formed as a relief: every second row of bricks jumps back in this area, creating a high degree of plasticity.

Save this picture!
Pergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Joshua Delissen

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hamburg, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
blrm Architekt*innen
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsGermany
Cite: "Pergolenviertel Residential Complex / blrm Architekt*innen" 31 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995694/pergolenviertel-residential-complex-blrm-architekt-star-innen> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags