China Hangzhou E-sports Center / CSADI

Sports Architecture • Hangzhou, China Architects: CSADI

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 797900 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : AOGVISION

Chief Architect : Li Wang

Design Guide : Chunfang Li

Design Team : Wan Zhu, Huafang Hu, Jiaming Zhang, Yujiao Shi, Yihan Chen, Bojian Shen, Yang Xu

Structure : Sen Xiong, Wei Zhang, Jun Luo, Xiaobin Feng, Xiaoqing Zheng, Wei Lu, Shaonan Han, An Wu, Ke Ling

Water Supply And Drainage Design : Manrong Yu, Shuai Dong, Hongxi Su

Electrical Design Team : Xingming Feng, Liang Li, Cheng Zeng

Hvac Design : Huabin Liu, Yanyan Lin, Silun Liu

Landscape : Xiaoyu Liang, Xueying Li, Qin Zhang

Floodlight : Shichao Deng, Jian Pan, Te Wang

Interior Decoration : Xianfeng Liu, Zhong Tang, Na Wang

Facade Consultant : Shenzhen Dadi Facade Technology

Acoustic Design Consultant : Wuhan University, Huazhong University of Science and Technology

General Construction Contractor : TRIUMPHER STEEL CONSTRUCTION GROUP CO.,LTD

Owner : Hangzhou Gongshu District Urban Construction Group

City : Hangzhou

Country : China

Text description provided by the architects. We used to look up at the stars, remembering the love and hate of interstellar life through time and space, intertwined in the dark cosmic forest of spinning and flickering ......

Project Background - Hangzhou E-sports center is located in Beijingyuan Ecological Park at the southern foot of Gaoting Mountain in Hangzhou, China. It is the first standard stadium for Asian Games E-sports competitions in China after E-sports is confirmed as an official competition event of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Harmonious Co-existence - This is a public place integrating a sports venue and ecological park. The sunken plazas and courtyards around the building bring sunlight and air to the underground space, providing a pleasant place for the outdoor display and for people to communicate and rest.

Breaking Limitations - The main body of the building adopts the method of sinking, burying most of the building space in the ground, and minimizing the volume of the ground. At the same time, fully considering the ground car-free, people and vehicles are introduced into the venue from underground in a three-dimensional way, effectively breaking the shackles of complex traffic conditions around the venue.

The Beauty of Movement - CSADI focuses on the "interstellar vortex"-like motion trajectory between celestial bodies in the galaxy caused by gravity, and displays this concept vividly in the design of the appearance and surrounding landscape of the center of the e-sports.

Aerial Walkway - The architectural form was cut by an aerial walkway that spiraled up among the blocks The strolling path between rooms leads people slowly to the sky garden at the top of the building.

Architectural Surface - The skin of the E-sports center is covered by a hyperboloid anodized honeycomb aluminum plate. Against the sky, the facade presents a slight reflection of the surrounding environment. With the conversion of different angles of the curved surfaces and the movement of people's viewpoints, the "weight" of buildings is gradually reduced.

Structural Order - The appearance of the main stadium is associated with the alien visitors, and the ultimate technical aesthetics seems to be completely beyond people's expectations. However, the logic of its internal structure follows the laws of nature.

Flowing Space - The audience hall surrounds the central circular competition hall, connecting different floors into a huge flowing space, and the structural form is perfectly integrated with the architectural space. The large and small skylights on the roof, shaped like stars rotating around the center of the nebula, introduce natural light into the interior of the audience hall.

Green Ecology - The main stadium adapts to the local climate through the far-reaching cornice, using the building's self-shading and adjustable external shading system. The electrochromic glass skylight on the roof automatically adjusts the amount of heat radiation entering the building by sensing the outdoor temperature, providing a comfortable indoor environment for spectators.