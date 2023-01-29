Submit a Project Advertise
  Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui

Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui

Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui

Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Image 2 of 20Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ChairBeaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Interior PhotographyBeaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Interior PhotographyBeaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - More Images+ 15

Montreuil, France
Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Image 2 of 20
© Philippe Billard

Situation. Project Beaumarchais takes place in a little alley, calm and vegetal, sheltered from noisy neighbors. The former commercial unit has to be transformed into a loft. The existing space is defined by its structure, metallic ceiling, beams, cinder blocks on the walls, its 3.85m under the ceiling, and by its depth, with only one facade towards the exterior to bring light in.

Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Image 19 of 20
Axo

Act without altering. Existing materials are left «as found», and just painted in white. The partition of the space is organized in layers from the most private functions in the back to the public ones close to the facade. Layers of glass separate the functions and allow light to penetrate until the darkest point. Curtains ensure privacy.

Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Beam, Windows
© Philippe Billard
Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Image 13 of 20
© Philippe Billard

Make the Technique Abstract. The living room is characterized by technical elements. All the wires, neon lights, and pipes are arranged on rails hanging from the ceiling and painted white. The electricity and water meter are hidden in a semi-cylindrical volume that uses the technical issue as a pretext for expression. Same idea for the gas box at the entrance, covered with mosaics to make it more abstract. This white mosaic extends on the floor along the facade to create a transition between inside and outside.

Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Interior Photography, Door
© Philippe Billard

Color. The kitchen is a blue monolith placed against the white cinder block wall. This geometrical element creates an abstract landmark in the space. All the technical elements (oven, fridge, microwave) are placed behind hidden doors in the wall. A mirror in one piece reflects the light of the outside, extends the facade in its reflection, and enlarges the space.

Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Interior Photography
© Philippe Billard
Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Interior Photography, Chair
© Philippe Billard

Wood frame. A huge wooden glass wall separates the living room from the bedrooms. The vertical proportion of these one-piece frames enhances the volume of the space. Doors are hidden thanks to the same high and frame thickness as the fixed ones, to be more abstract. No handles, just a little hollow for the fingers on the side. 

Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Interior Photography
© Philippe Billard
Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Interior Photography
© Philippe Billard

White abstraction. The ceilings are lowered in bedrooms to hide the technical features and calm the expression. A simple light sphere floats in the space in front of a mezzanine hung by thin wires. Above the mezzanines, a large piece of glass brings light into the bathrooms. No frame there, just a simple silicone joint. All the materials and technical elements are white, a neutral atmosphere in which life can take place.

Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Shelving
© Philippe Billard
Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Image 12 of 20
© Philippe Billard

Geometry. The bathrooms are lifted up on a concrete step, covered with mosaics, to give enough slope to the pipes to reach the evacuation. A pink joint brightens up the space, as well as the wooden ceiling. Technical elements such as sink, mirror, and lamp, are chosen to be geometrical.

Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Interior Photography
© Philippe Billard

The relationship with the client was one of the key points of the project. In the beginning, he was afraid of the coldness of the materials and the too much industrial feeling. But after discussions, we managed to create a balance between industrial elements which are set against color, curve, wood, and abstraction. The trace of the former space and of the building structure can still be seen and understood.

Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Philippe Billard
Cite: "Beaumarchais Apartment Renovation / miogui" 29 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

