Ptt Saraphi Gas Station / Sher Maker

Collaborators : Chatchaiwat Pottery Studio

City : Chiang Mai

Country : Thailand

When the renovation of a gas station is a way to glorify the skill of the craftsman in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Sher Maker, a multidisciplinary design studio that is interested in craft culture designed an old gas station facade by collaborating with a local ceramic studio. PTT Saraphi station is a pilot project of this design program by PTTOR, an organization in charge of PTT's affiliated gas stations in Thailand that want their station to become a public space for passers and people in the local area. Sher Maker keept the existing structure of the main sale building and encased it with the façade by questioning the possibility of the participation of local people by using the skills of a local craftsmanship studio.

Ceramic works were used as building materials because of two main points. The first reason came from the application of construction materials of Lanna architectural style such as clay roof tiles can turn to be facade material, meanwhile ceramic is also a material that has the potential to be an external building material by itself. And the second part is to glorify the craftsmanship of the local people. Chiang Mai is considered a province that has many interesting craft movements in any kind of skill. And is an area that attracts craftsmen in many fields who come to set up a studio in Chiang Mai and always try to emerge the quality of their crafts. The ceramic facade is designed to be linked to the color of the sky during the changing times of the day. With the different reflect angles the surface is designed to be curve tile. Old-style luster pearl glaze is used for this tile for plays with the reflection of light.

The charm of ceramic work after glazing will cause each tile to have a slightly different color, resulting in a rhythm that reflects the environment of the architecture at different times. Sher maker has co-developed ceramic tiles with 3 ceramic studios in Chaingmai. Making mock-up and burn first biscuits with the Chatchaiwat studio and design consult with Maerim Ceramics, which is a tile expert in Chiang Mai. Final producing real materials with a pearl coating at Saraphi ceramic art and design, which is located in the same area as the gas station. Pearl coating technique is a technique that Sarapee Ceramic Arts and Designs expertise in and is able to develop a production system that supports the building materials which fully demonstrated the potential of the technicians in the factory.

We hope this may be a pilot project that discusses the full use of local resources in non-capital cities. Including local human resources, Craftsmanship skills, Knowledge, and real income distribution to real local entrepreneurs.