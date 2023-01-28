Submit a Project Advertise
World
House of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior PhotographyHouse of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior PhotographyHouse of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, BeamHouse of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior PhotographyHouse of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Architect : Kajal Gupta
  • Design Team : Anand Kurudi Rao, Kajal Gupta, Adhiti S. Gautama, Lakshmi Nair, Dikshith T. George
  • Interns : Kumar Rohan, Pranal, Charu, Mahika, Neha
  • Structural Consultant : B. L. Manjunath
  • Carpenter : Pradeep
  • Contractor : Mr. Anantharamu
  • Plumbing Consultants : Indus Consulting Engineers
  • City : Bengaluru
  • Country : India
Save this picture!
House of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Neelanjana Chitrabanu

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a linear site within a quiet residential community, the form of the house unfolds to envelop a generous garden court within. The three wings are distinct in function, containing a semi-covered party area in front and a private bedroom wing at the back.

Save this picture!
House of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography
© Neelanjana Chitrabanu
Save this picture!
House of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY - Image 17 of 21
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
House of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography
© Neelanjana Chitrabanu

Bridging these two is the wing containing the living, dining, and staircase spaces which form the heart of the house. Connected to the courtyard through a series of timber sliding doors spanning almost fifty feet, it features a double-height volume capped by a large concrete roof that cantilevers three meters over the garden area.

Save this picture!
House of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Windows
© Neelanjana Chitrabanu
Save this picture!
House of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY - Image 18 of 21
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
House of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Beam
© Neelanjana Chitrabanu

Continuous horizontal slits below the roof form a counterpoint to the heaviness of the concrete and create a delicate connection to the rest of the building while also bringing in a diffused light quality to the spaces below. The large openings are amply shaded and the horizontal slits allow for the hot air within to escape creating airy and cool interior spaces. A simple and restrained material palette of exposed concrete, kota stone, and teak wood serves to highlight the quality of light and allow the experience of the courtyard to take center stage.

Save this picture!
House of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY - Interior Photography, Chair, Patio, Beam, Deck, Courtyard
© Neelanjana Chitrabanu

