House of Canopies / STUDIO MOTLEY

Architect : Kajal Gupta

Design Team : Anand Kurudi Rao, Kajal Gupta, Adhiti S. Gautama, Lakshmi Nair, Dikshith T. George

Interns : Kumar Rohan, Pranal, Charu, Mahika, Neha

Structural Consultant : B. L. Manjunath

Carpenter : Pradeep

Contractor : Mr. Anantharamu

Plumbing Consultants : Indus Consulting Engineers

City : Bengaluru

Country : India

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a linear site within a quiet residential community, the form of the house unfolds to envelop a generous garden court within. The three wings are distinct in function, containing a semi-covered party area in front and a private bedroom wing at the back.

Bridging these two is the wing containing the living, dining, and staircase spaces which form the heart of the house. Connected to the courtyard through a series of timber sliding doors spanning almost fifty feet, it features a double-height volume capped by a large concrete roof that cantilevers three meters over the garden area.

Continuous horizontal slits below the roof form a counterpoint to the heaviness of the concrete and create a delicate connection to the rest of the building while also bringing in a diffused light quality to the spaces below. The large openings are amply shaded and the horizontal slits allow for the hot air within to escape creating airy and cool interior spaces. A simple and restrained material palette of exposed concrete, kota stone, and teak wood serves to highlight the quality of light and allow the experience of the courtyard to take center stage.