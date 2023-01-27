onecafe / oftn studio

+ 9

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Bukchon One is a cafe located in the center of several stays as a follow-up to Nostelgia Hiddenjae. Breakfast services are provided to customers who use Stay, and anyone can come and enjoy coffee and desserts at ordinary times. This cafe is located in Bukchon, so the majority of foreign customers wanted to feel the beauty of Korea through the Korean traditional architectural structure or finishing materials.

The structure is made of wood, so we tried to leave traces of the past by utilizing the existing structure as much as possible, and we caught the customer's movement around the wooden pillars left behind. In addition, by utilizing these wooden pillars, various connection methods such as the boundary of the built-in bench and floating group table, etc., are used information.

stone tiles, concrete panels, and granite in the building next to the stairs are natural and stand out the beauty of Korea. The biggest finishing point is hemp attached to the wall on the side of the built-in bench. Using traditional Korean cloth, traditional wooden pillars, and ceilings. I wanted to express contrasting elegance. The walls using frp feel like Korean paper with food engraved through indirect lighting.