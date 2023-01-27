Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. onecafe / oftn studio

onecafe / oftn studio

Save
onecafe / oftn studio

onecafe / oftn studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Gardenonecafe / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam, Chaironecafe / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair, Windowsonecafe / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Windowsonecafe / oftn studio - More Images+ 9

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop Interiors
Jongno-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: oftn studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Choi Yong Joon
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
onecafe / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Choi Yong Joon

Text description provided by the architects. Bukchon One is a cafe located in the center of several stays as a follow-up to Nostelgia Hiddenjae. Breakfast services are provided to customers who use Stay, and anyone can come and enjoy coffee and desserts at ordinary times. This cafe is located in Bukchon, so the majority of foreign customers wanted to feel the beauty of Korea through the Korean traditional architectural structure or finishing materials.

Save this picture!
onecafe / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Choi Yong Joon
Save this picture!
onecafe / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Choi Yong Joon

The structure is made of wood, so we tried to leave traces of the past by utilizing the existing structure as much as possible, and we caught the customer's movement around the wooden pillars left behind. In addition, by utilizing these wooden pillars, various connection methods such as the boundary of the built-in bench and floating group table, etc., are used information.

Save this picture!
onecafe / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Choi Yong Joon
Save this picture!
onecafe / oftn studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Choi Yong Joon

stone tiles, concrete panels, and granite in the building next to the stairs are natural and stand out the beauty of Korea. The biggest finishing point is hemp attached to the wall on the side of the built-in bench. Using traditional Korean cloth, traditional wooden pillars, and ceilings. I wanted to express contrasting elegance. The walls using frp feel like Korean paper with food engraved through indirect lighting.

Save this picture!
onecafe / oftn studio - Interior Photography, Table, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Choi Yong Joon

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:South Korea, Seoul, Jongno-gu, 계동길 37

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
oftn studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "onecafe / oftn studio" 27 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995563/onecafe-oftn-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags