World
Beli House / Studio Okami Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsBeli House / Studio Okami Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeBeli House / Studio Okami Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Lighting, ChairBeli House / Studio Okami Architects - Interior PhotographyBeli House / Studio Okami Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Kalmthout, Belgium
  • Architects: Studio Okami Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  270
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nick Claeskens
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alucobond, Reynaers
  • Lead Architects : Hans Vanassche en Bram Van Cauter
Text description provided by the architects. In the 60s the green belt around Antwerp was the place for architectural experimentation, several interesting villas were built in this wooded area. Our client bought one of those early architectural gems. Although in a state of decay, the strength of the original design shimmered through the thick, overgrown greenery upon our first visit.

Unfortunately, when inspecting the original structure, the building was too far gone to renovate to today’s standards. In addition, the shift in functionality of our homes in general, working from home, a busy family life, etc, led to an increase in the original sqm. With that in mind, a rebuild of the house with a strong respect for its original architectural qualities was the better option. (, a resto-mod, an evolution in spirit, an ode to the 60s design)

Ground floor plan

At first glance, randomly positioned concrete walls to define the interior-exterior spaces and functions. Their variation in height and orientation allows them to fulfill serval functions: bearing, privacy, chimney, sunscreen, paravent, storage, garden wall, etc. The ground floor is designed to be future-proof, incorporating all necessary functions in a loft-like space, visually separated by the positioning of the concrete walls. The most noise-sensitive spaces are situated on the edges of the building but with a non-obstructed daily flow.

The children’s bedrooms are located on the roof, this first floor is formed by a mirrored box that disappears due to the reflection of the forest, allowing the villa to maintain its slick horizontal bungalow-like appearance. The elongation is emphasized by to the floor-to-ceiling sliding windows under the cantilevered roof, with concrete floors flowing from the interior to the exterior terraces. The visual and spacial interactions between the garden, concrete, and glass and the reflections of the mirrored volume give the building its timeless appearance and form an ode to the strength of the original design.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBelgium
Cite: "Beli House / Studio Okami Architects" 29 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995553/beli-house-studio-okami-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

