World
+ 15

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Decoration & Ornament, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
Belgrade, Serbia
  • Architects: FREYA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  60
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ilya Ivanov
  • Chief Architect : Kristina Koivistoinen-Khatlamadzhiyan
  • Client : TT Eatery
  • City : Belgrade
  • Country : Serbia
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Text description provided by the architects. The starting point for creating the cafe concept was the food that would be prepared there. The client came up with the idea of junk food, fast food, and a cafe for teenagers as there are so many schools and colleges around.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Democracy and accessibility formed the basis of the concept. A place where you don't have to be afraid to get your hands dirty from a burger, since the space is no longer ideal and, as it were, pushes you to manifest yourself in the moment of eating.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

We carried out a complete dismantling, opened the ceilings and walls, and decided to leave them not ideal. We cleaned the lower parts of the walls and painted them yellow and blue. These are contrasting complementary colors and also breathe freshness and youth from them.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

For accents, we chose vintage chairs with red backs and made several tables of the same red color. An important element is a PVC curtain that separates the bathroom from the hall. It is also yellow like the whole bathroom so that you feel a certain craziness after eating and maybe want to eat more because there are no boundaries for pleasure in this world.

© Ilya Ivanov
© Ilya Ivanov

Cite: "TT Eatery / FREYA Architects" 28 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

