Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. TP HOUSE / Leo Romano

TP HOUSE / Leo Romano

Save
TP HOUSE / Leo Romano

TP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Windows, CourtyardTP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Living Room, TableTP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, TableTP HOUSE / Leo Romano - WindowsTP HOUSE / Leo Romano - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Jardins Munique, Brazil
  • Architects: Leo Romano
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  672
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Edgard Ceasr
  • Construction : Diretriz Construtora
  • Carpentry : Jacafer
  • Lighting : Interpam
  • Frames : Crj-Esquadrias
  • City : Jardins Munique
  • Country : Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Edgard Ceasr

Text description provided by the architects. The TP house is defined by two monolithic blocks that make up the main façade. The idea is an elegant, simple volumetry with pure language, contrasting with the lush forest surrounding the land. Adding some elements such as chamfers and slats adds complexity to the formal purity of the project.

Save this picture!
TP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Edgard Ceasr
Save this picture!
TP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Image 41 of 41
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
TP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Windows, Courtyard
© Edgard Ceasr

In the layout of the house, the leisure and service areas were reserved for the lower floor, facilitating residents' daily lives and allowing greater privacy for the intimate area located on the upper floor. Overlooking the forest, the pool was located at the end of the lot, the idea is to have a feeling of connection and proximity to the forest, in addition to allowing an unrestricted view of the landscape from the gourmet area and the living room.

Save this picture!
TP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Chair
© Edgard Ceasr
Save this picture!
TP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair, Beam, Deck
© Edgard Ceasr
Save this picture!
TP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Chair, Deck, Patio
© Edgard Ceasr

Right at the entrance of the house, a large open space allows the complete integration of the living, dining, and gourmet room. In the volume on the left, the toy library communicates with the leisure area and the swimming pool, in addition to a guest room, which allows greater freedom for the visitor. Still on the ground floor, to the right are the service environments, such as the kitchen and service area.

Save this picture!
TP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Edgard Ceasr

On the upper floor, the staircase connects with a small living room that integrates with a pantry, allowing residents not to travel long distances to access the kitchen. 

Save this picture!
TP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Edgard Ceasr
Save this picture!
TP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Image 40 of 41
Upper Floor Plan
Save this picture!
TP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Beam
© Edgard Ceasr

The house has 3 suites, one of which is the master suite, with a wide view of the forest.

Save this picture!
TP HOUSE / Leo Romano - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Edgard Ceasr

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Leo Romano
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "TP HOUSE / Leo Romano" [Casa TP / Leo Romano] 31 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995526/tp-house-leo-romano> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags