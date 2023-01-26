Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ

Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ

Save
Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ

Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Wood Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
Brazil
  • Architects: JPG ARQ
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  106
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Pedro Kok
  • Architect In Charge : José Paulo Gouvêa
  • Team : José Paulo Gouvêa, Felipe Suzuki Ursini, Gabriel Hirata, Laura Sayuri de Haro, Nathieli Ricardo e Clara Garcia
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Wood
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. For this apartment renovation project, the architectural exercise consisted of revealing a space that already existed but was not visible. Demolishing walls, doors, and floors, therefore, means freeing up that desired space.

Save this picture!
Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table
© Pedro Kok

The renovation was designed to accommodate a young couple in a building located in the neighborhood of Santa Cecília, São Paulo’s downtown, built in the 1980s. The fact that this unit is located on the highest floor of the building, with a lot of natural light available, meant that the design actions would require exposing the internal spaces as much as possible. In this sense, the bathrooms, previously located in the central area of the apartment, were demolished and repositioned. Some compartmentalized and segregated rooms, such as hallways and areas for employees, provide room for a large multiple-use space that combines living, kitchen, and office. 

Save this picture!
Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - Interior Photography, Lighting, Table, Shelving, Beam
© Pedro Kok

Once revealed, this space was filled with furniture that qualified for the different environments. A low wooden cabinet separates the office and kitchen, now receiving natural light from the interior of the building. Fixed tables made of fair-faced reinforced concrete, associated with existing pillars and rainwater pipes, were disposed of to organize circulation. A new bookshelf, with slender steel shelves and wooden doors, houses a rich library, the heart of the home, which opens towards the office and part of the dining area.

Save this picture!
Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table
© Pedro Kok
Save this picture!
Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - Image 21 of 22
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Pedro Kok

Bedrooms and balconies have been kept in their original form, including the wood and stone floors. In the other spaces, the continuous monolithic white cement floor enhances the qualities of natural light.

Save this picture!
Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Pedro Kok

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Santa Cecilia, Sao Paulo - SP, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
JPG.ARQ
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: " Aureliano Coutinho Apartment / JPG ARQ" [Apartamento Aureliano Coutinho / JPG.ARQ] 26 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995482/aureliano-coutinho-apartment-jpg-arq> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags