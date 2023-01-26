Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos

House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos

Save
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos

House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, PatioHouse in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamHouse in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyHouse in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyHouse in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Praia Verde, between the Ria Formosa Nature Park and the Castro Marim Marshland Nature Reserve, the property is home to an immense spontaneous pine forest, shaped by the winds brought by the sea. Sculptured pine trees stretch along the valley to the river that runs along the property's southern edge.

Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The responsibility for intervening in a place with such mystique and beauty imposed the challenge of designing a house that follows the sensations, the textures, the light, the shadows, and the materiality of the place.

Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Chair
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Image 32 of 32
Plan, elevations and sections
Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The House seeks to preserve the essence of the surrounding landscape, making its way between two exposed concrete planes with pure lines; these form the floor slab, which rests lightly on the ground, and the sun protection canopy, an extension of the roof supported by the plane shaped by the tops of the pine trees.

Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The roof hides from the surroundings under a sustainable cover consisting of a layer of native plants that grow spontaneously.

Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Between these two horizontal planes, there are thermowood-treated wooden slats, arranged vertically, that materialize volumes or close huge sliding windows and, as they age, will look more and more similar to pine bark.

Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In an astute dialogue, the stereotomy of the exposed concrete planes is printed or molded by the aged wooden slats that served as their formwork, prolonging the texture of the wooden slats that enclose the volumes; despite the differences in materiality and color, their expression is similar.

Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam, Patio
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Subtly, a patio separates the living room/kitchen from the bedroom area, demarcating two apparently independent volumes, which are joined by the same porch.

Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Inside, a concrete pergola protects and prevents light from flooding the interior, projecting delineated shadows.

Save this picture!
House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Scattered and hidden in the middle of the large volume, other patios illuminate and ventilate the bathrooms and the laundry room.

Facing south, large openings, with subtle frames concealed inside the wall, open up onto the landscape. The pine trees and the swimming pool, a huge mirror of water that reflects them, are transported to the inside of the house.

The basement hides the vehicle park, as well as all the technical support and storage areas.

A house that respects nature and biodiversity, not only because it is integrated into the existing landscape, but also because there was a concern about reducing the ecological footprint associated with its use.

Large, south-facing openings capture all thermal gains during the winter, while a concrete canopy protects the interior during the summer.

Ventilated façades with high-performance projected insulation.
Landscaped roof with insulation consisting of extruded polystyrene, expanded clay, river sand, and night-time moisture collection system.
Transverse ventilation for cooling.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Atelier Central Arquitectos
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House in Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos" [Casa em Praia Verde / Atelier Central Arquitectos] 26 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995424/house-in-praia-verde-atelier-central-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags