Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects

Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects

Save
Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects

Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Exterior PhotographySimonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSimonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, WindowsSimonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Interior PhotographySimonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Boden, Sweden
  • Architects: Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Åke E:son Lindman Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Hansgrohe, Decosteel, HAY, Norrgavel , Wastberg
  • Lead Architects : Mårten Claesson, Eero Koivisto, Ola Rune, Oliver Cap
  • City : Boden
  • Country : Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Åke E:son Lindman Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Unusually strict zoning regulations ‘designed’ this private house. The site, positioned next to the major river Lule älv, lies in the north of Sweden, just south of the Arctic Circle. The local regulations stipulated a house with a maximum building height of just 4.2 meters. It also stipulated that the house must have a red roof.

Save this picture!
Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Exterior Photography
© Åke E:son Lindman Photography
Save this picture!
Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Windows, Facade
© Åke E:son Lindman Photography

The best way to realize a proper second floor, working within these restrictions and, at the same time, making the most of the views towards the river, was to use a single-pitch roof construction. Since the building height for a single-pitch roof is a calculated mean value around the house, the resulting building height could be kept within the regulations.

Save this picture!
Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Åke E:son Lindman Photography
Save this picture!
Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Image 24 of 24
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Åke E:son Lindman Photography
Save this picture!
Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Åke E:son Lindman Photography

The house is composed of two trapezoidal volumes, facing in opposite directions. The larger volume forms the living space, orientated toward the river. The smaller one contains a garage and sauna with a roof terrace.

Save this picture!
Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Exterior Photography
© Åke E:son Lindman Photography

To emphasize the building’s sculptural qualities, the entire house was finished in red paint, fulfilling at the same time the stipulation for a red roof. Nominated for the Rödfärgspriset (Rödfärg Prize) 2022.

Save this picture!
Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Åke E:son Lindman Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "Simonsson House / Claesson Koivisto Rune Architects" 25 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995386/simonsson-house-claesson-koivisto-rune-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags