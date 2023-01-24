Greenstation / LOCAL

+ 32

TEAM : Miriam Sharp Pierson, Cristina Fernandez, Silje Lockert, Celia Rodriguez, Victorine Lalire, Aleksandra Ivashkevich

City : Straume

Country : Norway

Text description provided by the architects. Greenstation is a company working on developing energy stations with functionality and usability in mind. Greenstation's vision is to create a new mobility experience that inspires new sustainable habits. This will be the precondition for accelerating the transition to an emissions-free society and complying with the transport policy goals by 2025.

LOCAL has been working in close collaboration with them to develop the energy station of the future. The project is based on a 100% wooden canopy that can be implemented at different scales from 2 charging points up to 24. We are not building a roof but a landscape where the elements together create a dynamic and welcoming environment. The top is either planted soil of wild local vegetation or sedum with the alternative of also providing solar panels.

The floorscape of the station is playing a central role as an urban carpet that blends functional mobility with the qualitative landscape. The central clearing in the middle of the station becomes a meeting place for stretching and breathing in vegetation that celebrates local specifies. Technical elements are blending with added value functions so that batteries are integrated with a vending machine for local food producers, a pick point for post-delivery, storage for free-to-use items in connection to a digital map showcasing local hikes and place of interest within a 15 min walking radius, as well as water point, toilets, and recycling point.

For the time being, Greenstation offers to charge for battery electric cars, but in the future, Greenstation will offer both EV charging as well as hydrogen filling. Currently, the planned stations in the Norwegian rollout are focusing on private EVs, however, the Greenstation concept is scaled for commercial EV integration as well as commercial vehicle hydrogen filling. The Greenstation team continues to work in parallel with identifying locations for the rollout of Greenstations throughout Norway in 2022-23. Upscaling globally is targeted for 2023.

By utilizing new technology and innovation, we are developing a new concept where you can seamlessly charge electric cars and fill hydrogen at the same station. Greenstation will also offer customers a meaningful break where they gain access to services and other facilities with a green footprint. Greenstation’s ambition is a global network of charging stations and currently inviting retail operators and local property developers to partner to form a forecourt offer that disrupts today's traditional convenience retail models.

The Greenstation model believes in providing a green meeting place in either existing trading centers or cooperative partnership development. Together, we can create added value for the local community and EV motorists, making a green difference for the local community.