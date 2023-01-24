Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gas Station
  4. Norway
  5. Greenstation / LOCAL

Greenstation / LOCAL

Save
Greenstation / LOCAL

Greenstation / LOCAL - Exterior PhotographyGreenstation / LOCAL - Interior Photography, Column, BeamGreenstation / LOCAL - Interior PhotographyGreenstation / LOCAL - Exterior PhotographyGreenstation / LOCAL - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gas Station, Sustainability & Green Design
Straume, Norway
  • Architects: LOCAL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Artishot
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  KEMPOWER, PIXII, Samsung
  • Lead Architects : Jérome Picard, Elida Mosquera
  • CONSTRUCTION : ÅBF
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Greenstation / LOCAL - Exterior Photography
© Artishot

Text description provided by the architects. Greenstation is a company working on developing energy stations with functionality and usability in mind. Greenstation's vision is to create a new mobility experience that inspires new sustainable habits. This will be the precondition for accelerating the transition to an emissions-free society and complying with the transport policy goals by 2025.

Save this picture!
Greenstation / LOCAL - Interior Photography, Column, Beam
© Artishot
Save this picture!
Greenstation / LOCAL - Image 22 of 37
First Floor Plan

LOCAL has been working in close collaboration with them to develop the energy station of the future. The project is based on a 100% wooden canopy that can be implemented at different scales from 2 charging points up to 24. We are not building a roof but a landscape where the elements together create a dynamic and welcoming environment. The top is either planted soil of wild local vegetation or sedum with the alternative of also providing solar panels.

Save this picture!
Greenstation / LOCAL - Interior Photography
© Artishot
Save this picture!
Greenstation / LOCAL - Interior Photography
© Artishot

The floorscape of the station is playing a central role as an urban carpet that blends functional mobility with the qualitative landscape. The central clearing in the middle of the station becomes a meeting place for stretching and breathing in vegetation that celebrates local specifies. Technical elements are blending with added value functions so that batteries are integrated with a vending machine for local food producers, a pick point for post-delivery, storage for free-to-use items in connection to a digital map showcasing local hikes and place of interest within a 15 min walking radius, as well as water point, toilets, and recycling point.

Save this picture!
Greenstation / LOCAL - Exterior Photography
© Artishot
Save this picture!
Greenstation / LOCAL - Image 29 of 37
Model

For the time being, Greenstation offers to charge for battery electric cars, but in the future, Greenstation will offer both EV charging as well as hydrogen filling. Currently, the planned stations in the Norwegian rollout are focusing on private EVs, however, the Greenstation concept is scaled for commercial EV integration as well as commercial vehicle hydrogen filling. The Greenstation team continues to work in parallel with identifying locations for the rollout of Greenstations throughout Norway in 2022-23. Upscaling globally is targeted for 2023.

Save this picture!
Greenstation / LOCAL - Interior Photography, Beam
© Artishot
Save this picture!
Greenstation / LOCAL - Interior Photography, Beam
© Artishot

By utilizing new technology and innovation, we are developing a new concept where you can seamlessly charge electric cars and fill hydrogen at the same station. Greenstation will also offer customers a meaningful break where they gain access to services and other facilities with a green footprint. Greenstation’s ambition is a global network of charging stations and currently inviting retail operators and local property developers to partner to form a forecourt offer that disrupts today's traditional convenience retail models.

Save this picture!
Greenstation / LOCAL - Interior Photography
© Artishot

The Greenstation model believes in providing a green meeting place in either existing trading centers or cooperative partnership development. Together, we can create added value for the local community and EV motorists, making a green difference for the local community.

Save this picture!
Greenstation / LOCAL - Interior Photography
© Artishot

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Straume, Øygarden Kommune, Norway

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
LOCAL
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial Architecturegas stationServicesSustainability & Green DesignNorway

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial Architecturegas stationServicesSustainability & Green DesignNorway
Cite: "Greenstation / LOCAL" 24 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995381/greenstation-local> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags