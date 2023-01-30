Opening Up / Stories of Lisbon’s Light: A Sun-Drenched Office Basking in Natural Light

In a new series entitled "Opening Up", Dutch manufacturer of pivot door hinges FritsJurgens embarks on a series of videos stories that explore the world’s most captivating pivot door projects. Every last Monday of the month, FritsJurgens releases a new episode in which architects, door manufacturers, and pivot door owners talk about their pivot door projects.

This first part of the series, "Stories of Lisbon’s Light", focuses on how Lisbon's particular lighting blends in and works with the city's architecture. The city known for its narrow, steep streets and fado music basks in a characteristic type of daylight: it is reflected by the river Tagus.

In the first video, Carrot Incentives' sun-drenched office is featured. Ten steel-and-glass pivot doors control this natural light in Carrot Incentives' workspace from sunrise to sunset, creating a work environment that is pleasant all day long.

Watch the interview and discover the first story of FritsJurgens’ new video series. For more, visit and subscribe to the FritsJurgens YouTube channel.