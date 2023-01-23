Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Park
  4. South Korea
  5. Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus

Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus

Save
Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus

Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Exterior PhotographyNodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Exterior PhotographyNodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Exterior Photography, FacadeNodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Exterior Photography, CityscapeNodeul Island Park / mmkplus - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Park
Seoul, South Korea
  • Collaborating Architect : Topos Design Group
  • City : Seoul
  • Country : South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Exterior Photography
© Hyun Jun Lee

Text description provided by the architects. Abandoned and forgotten for decades, Nodeul Island is an artificial island situated on Seoul's Han River. It was first constructed to support the Han River pedestrian bridge (built in 1917) but degraded over the years to its isolated form. Despite its natural beauty and proximity to the city center, the remote character of the island—along with it being hard for visitors to reach its ground—made it difficult for it to thrive. This project reconfigures the island's ground form into multi-levels of public space, with various cultural programs embracing the island's history. It is an inviting public getaway, where citizens and visitors can interact with diverse activities, and feel harmonized with the surrounding city and its natural landscape.

Save this picture!
Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Hyun Jun Lee
Save this picture!
Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Image 28 of 36
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Cheong-O Yu
Save this picture!
Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Interior Photography
© Hyun Jun Lee
Save this picture!
Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Image 32 of 36
Section
Save this picture!
Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Interior Photography, Table, Beam
© Hyun Jun Lee

Nodeul Island is divided into two primary levels: the island's original ground level provides various creative and cultural venues, while the upper-level platform (aligned with the existing bridge) provides flexible public plazas and viewing decks. There are offices, shops, galleries, a bookstore, a multi-purpose hall, and a 450-person performance hall—all within a village setting, where a small community of different programs and user groups harmoniously coexist. The island’s landscape also provides visitors with a park-like experience, full of spontaneous social interactions. This new, dynamic, community-driven typology creates opportunities for both frequent and first-time visitors, instantly creating a place filled with historical value and limitless potential.

Save this picture!
Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Hyun Jun Lee
Save this picture!
Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Exterior Photography
© Cheong-O Yu
Save this picture!
Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Image 36 of 36
Axonometric 02
Save this picture!
Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Exterior Photography
© Hyun Jun Lee

Nodeul Island's existing forest has been restored with a series of sustainable strategies developed through multi-disciplinary collaborations. A new eco-habitat, for endangered species found on the island, is now integrated into the existing forest with viewing decks. Removing decaying plants, and improving the existing vegetation, has allowed for a new public promenade to be constructed along the lower area of the island. Its artificial concrete block terraces, and river shore, have also been upgraded with a series of gardens, reinvigorating the history of the island. Nodeul Island has now been given back to the city. This once-forgotten island has been transformed into a beloved public park and a favorite cultural venue. As the island continues to transform for Seoul’s citizens and visitors, it encourages repeat visits, as it begins its new chapter in the city's history.

Save this picture!
Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus - Exterior Photography, Waterfront, Cityscape
© Hyun Jun Lee

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nodeul Island, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
mmkplus
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureParkSouth Korea
Cite: "Nodeul Island Park / mmkplus" 23 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995359/nodeul-island-park-mmkplus> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags