SAW Factory & Offices / Chris Briffa Architects

Architectural & Interior Design : Chris Briffa, Mike Zerafa, Olivia Scerri

City : Qormi

Country : Malta

Text description provided by the architects. A contemporary extension to an existing furniture factory and offices, built out of precast concrete elements, which wrap the entire site perimeter with an elegant, ribbed, curtain-like veil, while enclosing the naturally lit manufacturing spaces within. The roof-top offices are built around light shafts and terraces, allowing natural light to pour in, and landscaping to the working areas.

The meeting rooms and client areas are naturally lit by warm chiaroscuro tones filtering thru the Mediterranean landscaping. Back in 1991, 18-year-old carpenter Stephen Azzopardi set up his carpentry workshop in a small garage in Qormi. With the help of his wife Sharon, Stephen Azzopardi Woodworks (SAW) slowly grew into one of the largest and most advanced production facilities on the island, and this recent 10,000sq.m extension of their factory in Tal-Handaq is proof of their commitment to innovation and design.

Apart from the ever-growing demand for quality carpentry work, their main drive has always been centered around improving the life quality for both employees and clients. Early on, the Azzopardi’s understood that commercial success will always depend on the most precious resource of all: the human element. The comfort and well-being of the people who use this facility on a daily basis are at the heart of the project. Natural light, ventilation, thermal comfort, inspiring interiors, and an iconic structure set to contrast with the grim industrial neighborhood, were key factors in the early design stages.

The results of their investment and hard work have already started to pay off. The busy production facility now has branched into two; one offering traditional, bespoke carpentry reliant on age-old woodworking skills and the other using a fully automated process from raw storage to assembly to packaging for shipping. This two-fold strategy, explains Stephen, is much more sustainable due to the present-day limitations when it comes to sourcing a skilled workforce. Using both skilled and technically-driven staff has also brought about their new venture DARI: a line of residential furniture, designed by local architects and designers, with remarkable delivery times and keen attention to detail.

The elegant roof-top offices enjoy natural light and distant views throughout the day; thanks to an N-E-facing perimeter terrace and two South-facing courtyards flanking the reception and meeting rooms. Sound-absorbing paneling cut in the same pattern as the building's facade achieves aural comfort along the offices' glass partitions; while generous landscaping cools the terraces and courtyards in the summer. A dark, timber-clad corridor leads to an acrophobic viewing gallery into the production facility; a memorable icebreaker favored by its owners when they introduce their work to their guests and clients.