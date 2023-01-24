Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. Portugal
  5. M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados

M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados

Save
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados

M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, ChairM.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Interior Photography, ChairM.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Interior Photography, BrickM.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, DoorM.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hotels, Theater
Porto, Portugal
  • Coordination : Susana Leite
  • Project Team : Clara Araújo, Margarida Martins, João Farinha
  • Client : MOUCO
  • Engineering : Encep, Jfa, Speed of Light, Niluft, Amplitude, Exactusensu, Blackfrog / Arq. José Prata
  • Landscape Design : Arquitectos Aliados, Lda / Susana Leite
  • City : Porto
  • Country : Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Exterior Photography
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Text description provided by the architects. The project was developed in an old electrical components factory from the 80s, located in an old area of mixed-use (residential/industrial) in the city of Porto. From a very preliminary stage of the process the design team actively intervened, namely in the development of a concept based on:

Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Exterior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

  • the definition of mixed-use program, Hotel, and Concert Hall.
  • the reuse of the structural configuration of the existing buildings reproducing, the new construction, and the three volumes of the former buildings.
  • maintaining the building's main facade, owing to its industrial character and keeping some of the characteristics of this area of Porto.
  • turning a large part of the existing covered area, previously occupied by industrial buildings, into an open space with gardens and trees giving back permeable areas to the city.

Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Exterior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Door
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Image 31 of 33
Plan
Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Chair
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

The plan defined by the Project Team and the Owner called for the reconversion of part of the built-up area into a Hotel, with different accommodation units (62 - apartment studios and rooms) and the installation of a Concert Hall, a music library, and rehearsal rooms. The theme "music" was the converging element associating the Hotel program with the Concert Hall.

Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Interior Photography, Chair
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

The project was always focused on opening" to the city the outdoor spaces as well as the restaurant, the music library and the Concert Hall. The siting of the existing building and facades was incorporated into the design of the new project. It was intended that the reconversion would not erase the memory of the existing buildings, but rather enhance their presence in the urban landscape. An old factory thus became a multifaceted space with an innovative project that intends to requalify a very degraded area of the city of Porto.

Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Interior Photography, Brick
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Interior Photography
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

At the same time evokes the nostalgia of a time and it maintains and values the memories of pre-existence buildings. It is understood that the historical value of the industrial heritage of the building was thus reinforced despite its new use. The original property had its fundamental elements preserved, such as the main façade and the shape of its naves. For the new planned uses, it was necessary to add or subtract several elements but always maintain the pre-existing characteristics.

Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

The Project Team sought to keep the design clean and simple, based on a monolithic language and using the smallest number of materials. Inside, the recurrent use of concrete (exposed slabs and floors), lime mortar (on the walls) contrasting with natural wood details (openings and fittings), and solid brick (in some special areas on the walls).

Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Alexander Bogorodskiy
Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Image 32 of 33
Section
Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Outside, the use of lime mortar, wood, and solid brick, all already used in interior spaces, creates a sense of continuity There are different units of rooms and Arquitectos Aliados were responsible for the interior design package including FF&E (furniture/lighting design).

Save this picture!
M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alexander Bogorodskiy

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:R. de Frei Heitor Pinto, 4300 Porto, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Arquitectos Aliados
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & PerformancetheaterPortugal
Cite: "M.OU.CO Hotel Apartments / Arquitectos Aliados" [Hotel Apartamento e Sala Espetáculos - M.OU.CO / Arquitectos Aliados] 24 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995312/o-hotel-apartments-arquitectos-aliados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags