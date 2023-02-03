Six Tips for Creating Compelling Design Proposals

Save this picture! The interior designers for the Chengdu Hotel leveraged a true life-cycle BIM workflow across design teams and contractors to reduce construction time by 50%. Image Courtesy of SketchUp

Most architects are looking to win more work; not just higher-paying projects but those that allow them to unleash their creativity and passion. These opportunities can be won or lost on a professional's ability to communicate their design vision — so the proposal has to be on point. These tips from leaders in the design field can help architects win bids and create their dream projects.

1. Cultivate connections

Win the project by establishing relationships — with end-users, clients, developers, architects, contractors, and city officials. Just as critical as fostering new connections is preserving old ones. Repeat clients are a business’ baseline, so consistently deliver excellence and address any post-occupancy concerns that clients may have.

Save this picture! Omar Calderon Santiago’s innovative advocacy helped convince key stakeholders to allocate funds for what is now the highest energy-performing high school in the US (Benjamin Banneker Academic High School, designed by Perkins Eastman). Image Courtesy of SketchUp

2. Pick the right team

Before creating an award-winning conceptual design, the right team needs to be assembled. But what does “picking the right team” mean? Choose your team based on expertise, past collaborations, and the client’s goals. Picking the right team is a balancing act of showing the client you understand their needs and ensuring you have the right team to execute the project when you win it.

Save this picture! City modeled in SketchUp with real-world context. Image Courtesy of SketchUp

3. Show your design in context

Let the client know you’ve taken the time to research their project by displaying your proposed design alongside real-world context. Geolocate the site using SketchUp's native Add Location feature, then model simple massing concepts over the satellite imagery in SketchUp. Take it further and create shadow studies using climate data analysis with PreDesign. Attention to detail can impress clients, and examining the details can spark ideas for design concepts.

4. Iterate, iterate, iterate

Unless you get lucky, your first design for that high-rise tower will need at least a few iterations. What will win the job is a unique perspective, but you may need more time to ideate than you have. To cut down on 3D model rework and save time, stay with low levels of detail and use dynamic and live components to create richness until you decide on the final concept.

Save this picture! Henry Goss from The Boundary incorporates architectural fundamentals into his elaborate, detailed illustrations to create his own unique style. Image Courtesy of SketchUp

5. Create compelling visuals

It’s time to draw the client into your 3D narrative with visual storytelling. Jim Kessler, Director of the Visual Media Group at Jacobs, calls this “turning the light bulb on.” Whether you use renderings, videos, or virtual and augmented reality displays, try developing a unique visual style to make your design memorable.

Architect and visual designer Luis Bertomeu Sanchez recommends using pre-built 3D models from SketchUp's 3D Warehouse to speed up your rendering workflow. Often, someone has already created what you need, and you can import the model from 3D Warehouse with minimal adjustments.

Some architects prefer less realistic visuals to showcase their vision so they don’t have to commit to a photorealistic likeness that could change later. James Akers, a visualization consultant, designs renderings with a watercolor aesthetic. He has perfected a workflow for quickly creating renderings by hand (with Apple Pencil) on SketchUp for iPad. To ensure your project stands out in a crowd of proposals, consider adopting a style of your own that’s eye catching and full of character.

Save this picture! Lund+Slaatto Architects presents to clients by live clicking through SketchUp Scenes (SketchUp model of the Valle Wood project). Image Courtesy of SketchUp

6. Clearly communicate your vision

Are you presenting to the client? Nailing your message in front of a crowd isn’t easy. 2D visuals have a time and a place in your story, but it is useful to fully immerse the client in the possibilities you can offer with Presentation Mode on iPad. Glide through scenes using a three finger swipe gesture, play animations, or activate the Laser Pointer tool to focus attention. Showcasing digital technologies in your presentation immerses others in your living, breathing vision.

Architects are storytellers; your toolkit can include 3D technology and stunning visuals showcasing your vision. Remember to foster relationships, pick the A-team, research your client’s values, and iterate as you chase that winning design. Individuals and companies who master these skills bring in the best projects and ultimately do their most fulfilling work.

