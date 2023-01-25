Submit a Project Advertise
Laurel II House / McClean Design

Laurel II House / McClean Design - Exterior Photography, FacadeLaurel II House / McClean Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaLaurel II House / McClean Design - Interior Photography, Chair, BeamLaurel II House / McClean Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Concrete, Garden, CourtyardLaurel II House / McClean Design - More Images+ 38

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Beverly Hills, United States
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Single Family Residential
  • Structural Engineer : Parker Resnick
  • City : Beverly Hills
  • Country : United States
Laurel II House / McClean Design - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Manolo Langis

Text description provided by the architects. On a complex multilevel lot overlooking the city of Beverly Hills, this project was designed to take advantage of the beautiful views of the city below, as well as the entire Los Angeles basin. The house is inspired by the rich history of modernism in California, in both its plan and material choices.

Laurel II House / McClean Design - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Manolo Langis

Open in concept and focused around the pool and garden area, the upper level blends seamlessly with its surroundings. Programmatic requirements for additional space and the city’s restrictions on grading led to a design that wrapped the lower level around a basement courtyard, to draw as much light as possible deep into the floor plan. 

Laurel II House / McClean Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Beam, Patio
© Manolo Langis
Laurel II House / McClean Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Manolo Langis

The approach from the street up a steep driveway leads to a generous drive court where a relaxed limestone stair continues the climb to the entry of the home.  Upon arrival at the glass entry foyer, the view opens up across a skylit stairwell. The main living and dining space opens completely on both sides, allowing for cross ventilation, and the sense of being outdoors, while still sheltered from the elements.  

Laurel II House / McClean Design - Image 43 of 43
Plan - Main level
Laurel II House / McClean Design - Image 42 of 43
Plan - Basement level

The nearby kitchen and family room are more intimate in feel and seamlessly connect to a poolside outdoor covered patio and kitchen area.  The main bedroom reached across the stairwell is elevated to add a sense of privacy, while still connecting to the garden by way of a terrace and outdoor fire pit area.  With glass walls retracting on two sides and a terrific view toward downtown LA, the bedroom and adjacent bathroom appear to float above the city below.  Generous his and her closets complete the bedroom suite.

Laurel II House / McClean Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Beam
© Manolo Langis

A home office next to the kitchen area enjoys a unique perspective, borrowing views across the living room and the courtyard, as well as opening to a small, landscaped patio.  The remainder of the program for the upper level consists of two additional bedrooms, as well as support spaces.

Laurel II House / McClean Design - Interior Photography, Wood
© Manolo Langis

The sinuous walnut and limestone-clad staircase create an interesting focal point while revealing views of the backlit wine cellar on the descent to the lower level.  The feeling below provides a significant contrast to the main floor, with a series of bedrooms and entertainment spaces, wrapping around the landscaped courtyard.  

Laurel II House / McClean Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Manolo Langis
Laurel II House / McClean Design - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Manolo Langis

The primary space is a large room with a warm bar area, seating surrounding the fireplace, and a pool table, with direct access to the courtyard and views to the west through the adjacent library space.  The richly finished media room opens directly to the center of the entertainment area.  The remaining spaces consist of three additional bedrooms, a gym area, a service kitchen, and staff rooms.  

Laurel II House / McClean Design - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam
© Manolo Langis

The primary tones of the home are comprised of travertine, limestone, and oak.  Metal trim, natural stones, and dark woods accent this warm palette.  The landscape is fully integrated into the project with specimen trees and bushes connecting the various outdoor spaces.

Laurel II House / McClean Design - Interior Photography, Facade
© Manolo Langis

McClean Design
