World
Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Exterior PhotographyMarinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Brick, BeamMarinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Beam, WindowsMarinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Interior PhotographyMarinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Marinho da Serra, Brazil
  • Architects: Vazio S/A
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Daniel Mansur, Carlos M Teixeira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Fergal Ferro e Aço, Fábrica da Luz, Madeireira Serrana, Tintas Coral
  • Lead Architect : Carlos M Teixeira
Save this picture!
Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Daniel Mansur

Text description provided by the architects. Marinho da Serra (MS) house is located in a rural area of Serra da Moeda, a natural monument listed by the state heritage of Minas Gerais. The site belongs to a peasant family that has lived in the region since the 19th century and has an orchard with banana trees, mango trees, and bamboo groves.

Save this picture!
Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Daniel Mansur

The highlight of the house is the bamboo louvers that surround the entire perimeter of the building (except for the south facade, which does not receive sunlight). The windows of the rooms, facing west or east, are protected by the bamboo weave, a natural element abundant throughout the region. Bamboo was pretreated on-site with a bath of borax and boric acid, a popular preservation method because it is effective and less toxic than other wood preservatives. The bath produces an insecticide, fungicide, and fire retardant effect.

Save this picture!
Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Daniel Mansur
Save this picture!
Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Image 18 of 22
Plan
Save this picture!
Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Wood, Column
© Daniel Mansur

In environmental terms, the extraction of bamboo is not harmful, since the giant grass reaches a satisfactory size in about three years and is quite common in the interior landscapes of Brazil, where it is popularly used in railings, fences, and ceilings. Also weighing into this account is the economy allowed by its use and also its durability when treated correctly.

Save this picture!
Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Daniel Mansur
Save this picture!
Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Daniel Mansur

The balcony overlooks a picturesque valley to the north and its louvers run to open it to the landscape or protect it from the relentless afternoon sun. The slab is made of bricks and precast elements and covered with thermoacoustic sandwich trapezoidal roof tile. The pre-assembled windows are made of eucalyptus, and the doors are made of MDF.

Save this picture!
Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Interior Photography, Beam
© Daniel Mansur
Save this picture!
Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Image 19 of 22
Sections

Now retired, the owner of the house worked for four decades as a cook in Belo Horizonte, and the construction resources were donated by her former employers. The house was built with local labor, all of them residing in the district of Marinho de Serra (Municipality of Moeda, MG). It has two bedrooms, a suite, a service area, a wood stove, a balcony, and 110m2 of built area. Its cost per m2 was below the CUB-MG reference for popular single-family housing, of R$ 2,074.00.

Save this picture!
Marinho da Serra House / Vazio S/A - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Daniel Mansur

Project gallery

About this office
Vazio S/A
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
