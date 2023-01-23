Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sweden
  5. Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect

Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect

Save
Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect

Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestHat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestHat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Interior Photography, BeamHat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Interior Photography, Table, ChairHat House / Tina Bergman Architect - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Tänndalen, Sweden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. Dubbed The Hat House, for its resemblance to a Swedish fairytale about three children living in a hat, this small cabin lies hidden in a birch forest in the Swedish mountains, just below the treeline and with a meadow underfoot.

Save this picture!
Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jim Stephenson

With a brief to house a family of five, a large fluffy dog, and lots of visitors, I traveled to the site with my clients on an unusually warm weekend at the end of May: met with that intense green of newly sprung birch leaves and nearly complete silence, our aim was to find a spot to place the building. We found it soon: a naturally formed clearing, withdrawn from the forest road, with views to the mountains and a lake to the south and west, and with yellow orchids growing in the east.

Save this picture!
Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Image 21 of 23
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Image 23 of 23
Section

The Hat House is built in an area where buildings must be small; with a footprint of just 100 m sq, the cabin’s form mirrors the program and the gentle slope of the site: you sleep under the roof and bathe below, and you gather a few steps down where you can view the lake. Its shape is informed by the need for warmth and the need for shelter; centering around the fireplace and the chimney, it pulls its hat down over its ears.

Save this picture!
Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Jim Stephenson

The Hat House is a house designed to be lived in and to withstand its setting. Its spruce floor will be scraped by ski boots and dog paws, its pine heart cladding be weathered by the piling of the snow. It is a house that intensely follows the seasons of the year; the faint blue light of midwinter, the bursting green of new summer, and the misty yellows of the autumn mountains.

Save this picture!
Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Jim Stephenson

The cabin is entirely made of timber construction: the load-bearing structure combines gluelam and softwood. External walls, roofs, and gutters are clad with locally sourced heart pine impregnated with Kebony, a plant-derived waste product that modifies the wood cells and gives softwood hardwood characteristics. Internally, the walls and ceiling are lined with boards of spruce painted with white-tinted oil to prevent the wood from going dark, with floors of end-grain spruce blocks.

Save this picture!
Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Jim Stephenson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tina Bergman Architect
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSweden
Cite: "Hat House / Tina Bergman Architect" 23 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995286/hat-house-tina-bergman-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags