Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. QBN House / Pardo

QBN House / Pardo

Save
QBN House / Pardo

QBN House / Pardo - Exterior Photography, WindowsQBN House / Pardo - Interior Photography, BeamQBN House / Pardo - Interior Photography, Door, BeamQBN House / Pardo - Exterior Photography, WindowsQBN House / Pardo - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Renovation
Viana do Castelo, Portugal
  • Architects: Pardo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :José Campos
  • Architects In Charge : Sofia Parente, André Delgado
  • City : Viana do Castelo
  • Country : Portugal
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Exterior Photography, Windows
© José Campos

Text description provided by the architects. QBN house sits at the highest point and west limit of the family farm, in a rural and low-density area of Viana do Castelo.

Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Exterior Photography, Windows
© José Campos

The house is surrounded by the greenery of the farm, a landscape characterized by a large variety of trees, flowers, bushes, stone masonry terraces, slate paths, granite water tanks, cultivated fields, and orchards.

Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Exterior Photography, Windows
© José Campos
Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Interior Photography, Lighting, Table, Chair
© José Campos
Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Interior Photography, Door, Beam
© José Campos

The former construction, now refurbished to become the family house, had been a secondary building of the farm, previously used as a school, wine cellar, and agricultural storage, at different periods of its history. Divided into two stone masonry juxtaposed volumes: a covered but open construction contiguous to the street and a two-story building next to it.

Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Interior Photography, Beam
© José Campos
Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Image 34 of 39
Plan 1
Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© José Campos
Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Image 35 of 39
Section A
Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Interior Photography, Table, Sofa, Chair
© José Campos

Facing the street, there is the volume kept in a slate masonry facade, in continuity with the existing external walls. The Northside is finished with thermo-treated timber vertical strips to match the contiguous timber structured roof. The gable roof of the two-story building has been changed to the presumably original hip roof, resulting in an increased volume and height of the facade.

Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Interior Photography, Dining room, Beam
© José Campos

Access to the house is made through the covered area, at the upper floor level, where one finds the entrance, the office, and the passage to the main volume that hosts the common areas of the house and the playroom. The existing openings were kept and new ones were created so that these reveal the colors of the tree canopies to the inside of the house.

Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Interior Photography, Windows
© José Campos

The main space of the house is the long room with a 13,5m length and a sloped ceiling. This room has different areas: piano area, living and dining room. The dining area is highlighted by the birch plywood panels, which cover one wall and the sliding door to access the kitchen and continue into one of the kitchen cabinets, marking the way to the outside. On the lower floor are the private spaces of the house, 3 bedrooms and a living room with access to the garden.

Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© José Campos

More traditional solutions were chosen in an attempt to use natural and recyclable materials, such as lime-based plaster for the facades, timber window frames, timber roof structure, floor structure made with timber beams and solid wood panels boards, insulated with expanded cork granules and pavements finished with Riga wood.

Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows
© José Campos
Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Image 37 of 39
Perspective section C

The refurbishment of the QBN house aimed to improve the living conditions without detracting from the building’s character, keeping harmony with the other constructions of the farm and respecting its integration into the surroundings.

Save this picture!
QBN House / Pardo - Exterior Photography, Forest
© José Campos

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Pardo
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationPortugal
Cite: "QBN House / Pardo" [Casa QBN / Pardo] 23 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995285/qbn-house-pardo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags