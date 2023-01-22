MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko

+ 18

Houses • Austria Architects: Christian Tonko

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 25 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Christian Brandstätter

“MM01” is a 20 square meter small weekend house for two people who usually use it as a base for outdoor sports and other activities in nature.

The compact space is divided into 4 equally sized areas: bedroom, living /workspace, kitchen, and bathroom. Despite the spatial constraints bathroom and kitchen are fully equipped and include modern conveniences such as a dishwasher and a washing machine. To make the most of the space available a desk including a foldaway screen can be pulled out from underneath the bed. The living module is complemented by a terrace module of equal size facing a beautiful treeline to the north.

“MM01” is named after Malcolm McLean the inventor of the shipping container on which the modules are based in terms of the standard dimensions and frames. They can be transported by standard trucks on the road. The whole structure including the screw foundations can be removed entirely and the site can easily be restored to its original state.