World
MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko

MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko

MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Exterior Photography, ForestMM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Exterior Photography, Windows, ForestMM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Interior Photography, Facade, DeckMM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Interior Photography, Door, ChairMM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - More Images+ 18

MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Christian Brandstätter
MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Christian Brandstätter

“MM01” is a 20 square meter small weekend house for two people who usually use it as a base for outdoor sports and other activities in nature.  

MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Christian Brandstätter
MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Chair
© Christian Brandstätter

The compact space is divided into 4 equally sized areas: bedroom, living /workspace, kitchen, and bathroom. Despite the spatial constraints bathroom and kitchen are fully equipped and include modern conveniences such as a dishwasher and a washing machine. To make the most of the space available a desk including a foldaway screen can be pulled out from underneath the bed. The living module is complemented by a terrace module of equal size facing a beautiful treeline to the north.

MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Interior Photography, Facade, Deck
© Christian Brandstätter
MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Image 21 of 23
Plan

Because of this orientation, the terrace provides privacy and is being shaded on hot summer days while the forest acts as natural air conditioning. The compact space is divided into 4 equally sized areas: bedroom, living /workspace, kitchen, and bathroom. Despite the spatial constraints bathroom and kitchen are fully equipped and include modern conveniences such as a dishwasher and a washing machine.

MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Exterior Photography
© Christian Brandstätter
MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Christian Brandstätter
MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Image 23 of 23
Section - Cross

To make the most of the space available a desk including a foldaway screen can be pulled out from underneath the bed. The living module is complemented by a terrace module of equal size facing a beautiful treeline to the north. Because of this orientation, the terrace provides privacy and is being shaded on hot summer days while the forest acts as natural air conditioning.

MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Interior Photography, Windows
© Christian Brandstätter
MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Christian Brandstätter

“MM01” is named after Malcolm McLean the inventor of the shipping container on which the modules are based in terms of the standard dimensions and frames. They can be transported by standard trucks on the road. The whole structure including the screw foundations can be removed entirely and the site can easily be restored to its original state.

MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Christian Brandstätter

Cite: "MM01 Cabin / Christian Tonko" 22 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995260/mm01-cabin-christian-tonko> ISSN 0719-8884

