An Archviz Platform That Links 3D Artists to Architectural Projects

A new platform launched by 3D Agora is looking to revolutionize the architectural visualization industry by sweeping out all of its cluttered corners. Finding the most suitable 3D Artist for a project, exchanging large files of various kinds with them and keeping track of all versions, requests and changes are said to become much easier with 3D Agora's worldwide database, smart filtering system, feedback panel and the industry-specific project collaboration board.

The new solution is giving architects, designers, developers, and anybody else in need of quality 3D renderings direct access to talented 3D Artists from all over the world and enabling deliveries of 3D renderings through its tailor-made project collaboration board.

3D Agora made its debut to clients at the World Architecture Festival in Lisbon at the end of November 2022. According to its developers, feedback from architects has been very positive from the launch event. Hundreds of 3D Artists have registered since, and the list of qualified experts is rapidly growing, covering 23 countries already.

Collaboration with 3D Agora:

It provides access to a wide range of experienced freelance 3D artists and 3D visualization companies directly, worldwide.

The site’s advanced search filtering function and feedback based reputation system supports fluent listing and comparing of 3D Artists.

Clients can decide whether to invite 3D artists to work with them on a confidential project or to post their documentation with 3D rendering needs and receive bids instantly and directly.

File sharing, commenting, markups and final delivery happens through 3D Agora’s versatile collaboration board.

All project fees are secured on a third-party account held by Stripe and kept safe until 3D rendering materials have been successfully delivered.

Key features of the 3D Agora project collaboration board:

All discussions are gathered into easy-to-follow comment streams, making email threads unnecessary.

Freehand markups, text or numbered comments can be added to the images, files can be attached to the conversation through the project's collaboration board.

Instant messages and notifications are sent about any new input on one’s project to ensure that they never miss a beat.

Safe and protected communications; all information is protected by 3D Agora's Terms and Conditions, based on GDPR policies.

Its creators have 10+ years experience in the 3D visualization industry and have established a number of traditional 3D visualization companies, completing 1000+ projects over the years. They aim to enhance interactions between 3D Artists and clients by leveraging their accumulated experience and knowledge, while continuing to make the 3D visualization market a more consistent and trustworthy place.

If you have have any upcoming projects requiring 3D visualization and you are interested in trying the 3D Agora experience, please visit www.3Dagora.com.