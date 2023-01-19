Amber Kampot Resort / Bloom Architecture

+ 17

Design Team : Antoine Meinnel, Cristina Toran, Robin Leonard, Ith Sovannarith, Ny Kechseang, Khoan Pengly, Patel Saniya

City : Krong Kampot

Country : Cambodia

Text description provided by the architects. Amber Kampot is a resort project undertaken by Bloom in early 2018. In the context of an Asian mangrove at the foot of the magnificent Bokor Mountains, Bloom investigates a Kampot-specific luxury retreat that would delve into the Cambodian culture. Curated for the modern traveler, contemporary villas are inserted organically like local fisherman villages as the resort paths meander.

Between river and mountain, between rice fields and mangrove, between the colonial town of Kampot and its salt farms, Amber Kampot is a resort designed to showcase the locale. The design mixes warm dark wood and neutral colors with plenty of accented textures to reflect the area’s natural beauty. To answer such a rich environment, an exuberant facility building and pool overlook the river, with access from the river. This horizontal platform is made of concrete, sandstone, and wooden shutter to filter the sun acts as a beacon and provides a unique sense of arrival to the hotel. Timeless and monumental, a series of villas covered in Cambodian grey sandstone is inserted within the lush vegetation of Nippa palms. The villas are designed to propose a disconnection from the daily routine to a more serene and lush environment. They are self-centered around an inner garden with curated local species and a private swimming pool.

The interior spaces are uncluttered so as to not detract from the surrounding scenery. The architecture of Amber Kampot is about being specific, generous, and respectful of the environment. The team of local designers and constructors collaborated in order to highlight the crafts and the unique feature of Kampot, the sleeping beauty of the south coast of Cambodia. This unique blend of Kampotian idiosyncrasies gives birth to a new type of resort, where one is surrounded by the beauty of nature. Amber hotel brand was developed in order to allow guests to discover new understated places around the world.