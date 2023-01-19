Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine

Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine

Save
Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine

Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeNoir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - Exterior PhotographyNoir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair, BeamNoir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Chair, BedNoir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Flagstaff, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - Exterior Photography
© Roehner + Ryan

Text description provided by the architects. Emerging from the harsh yet beautiful landscape of the San Francisco Volcanic Field in Flagstaff, Arizona, “Noir Peaks” is a new 2405 square foot house designed by The Ranch Mine. The formation of the landscape and a nearby aspen stand informed the exterior design while the interiors were inspired by the Danish concept of Hygge, creating a refuge to recover, rest, reflect and re-energize before heading out on the next adventure.

Save this picture!
Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Roehner + Ryan
Save this picture!
Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - Exterior Photography, Deck
© Roehner + Ryan

The property is part of a high altitude plateau 7300 feet above sea level with a generally muted palette of grasses and coniferous trees with stands of aspen dotting the higher elevations. This area would be flat without the volcanoes that break from the horizontal landscape dramatically towards the sky.

Save this picture!
Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam, Sink
© Roehner + Ryan
Save this picture!
Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Roehner + Ryan

Three gabled forms burst vertically from the ground to form the massing of the home, echoing the volcanic mountains dotting the plateau. The cladding is painted to match the local lava flow rocks and the battens are spaced in varying widths to evoke the trunk spacing in the nearby aspen forest.

Save this picture!
Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows
© Roehner + Ryan
Save this picture!
Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Roehner + Ryan
Save this picture!
Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - Image 23 of 26
Plan - Siter

The floor plan is arranged to provide views of the San Francisco Peaks from the great room and all three main bedrooms. To bring warmth to the interior, the vaulted ceilings in the great room and primary bedroom are finished in tongue and groove clear vertical grain hemlock with Texas Crème limestone fireplaces drawing your eye vertically into the space. Radiant heated concrete floors run throughout the house for a cozy daily sensation in the winter months. 

Save this picture!
Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Beam, Bed
© Roehner + Ryan

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
The Ranch Mine
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Noir Peaks / The Ranch Mine" 19 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995196/noir-peaks-the-ranch-mine> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags