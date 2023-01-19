Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa

+ 30

Houses, Refurbishment • La Pobla de Vallbona, Spain Architects: Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1453 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Alejandro Gómez Vives

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Affinity Designer , Cales Pascual , Coop Ladrillera Sc Valenciana , Fustería Ibañez Tamarit , Incofusta , Onduline , Sánchez Plá , draft Sight

Lead Architects : MENTRESTANT arquitectura cooperativa (Irene Civera Balaguer, Jorge Navarro Carpio, José Sanbartolomé Guanter).

Technical Architect : Eva Civera Balaguer

Clients : Paqui Martí Contelles

Collaborators : Alejandra Juan Alarcón (estudiante de arquitectura)

Construction Company : Detalle Constructivo

City : La Pobla de Vallbona

Country : Spain

Text description provided by the architects. Paqui´s House is located in La Pobla de Vallbona, a municipality in the Camp del Turía region, a territory closely linked to the countryside and agricultural work. The house is located in the historic medieval quarter of the town and it is estimated that the building may have belonged to the part of an old convent. In the 20th century, we find the current construction, a typical Valencian country house with the rooms of the house located on the ground floor and an attic on the upper floor used to store the harvest.

The project works to refurbish the existing construction to adapt it to the needs of the users while conserving at all times the typology and spatiality of the original dwelling. Through a large wooden gate, we access the courtyard of the house which serves as a transition between the street and the interior of the house. On the ground floor, we find those spaces of greatest activity and traffic; the living-dining room and kitchen-laundry room seek to extend the interior towards the courtyard. The upper floor is destined for those rooms of greater intimacy and privacy; three rooms of different dimensions and characteristics seek to satisfy present and future needs and can accommodate a variety of activities.

The house maintains the masonry walls of the façades, walls with great cultural and constructive value, and builds new floors with wooden beams and ribbed floor slabs to comply with current legislation. The staircase, metallic and suspended, arrange the interior and tries to give lightness to an interior of small dimensions, dominated by the walls. The façades show the intervention, highlighting in the treatment of the walls, the existing and the enlarged; the traditional walls are protected with waterproof lime mortar, the new facing is accentuated through its uniformity, and the openings with wooden shutters seek to recover elements that have sometimes been forgotten.