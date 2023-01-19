Submit a Project Advertise
Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa

Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Interior Photography, BeamPaqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Arch, ColumnPaqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Interior Photography, Beam, ColumnPaqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadePaqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - More Images+ 30

Houses, Refurbishment
La Pobla de Vallbona, Spain
  • Architects: Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1453 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Alejandro Gómez Vives
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Affinity Designer, Cales Pascual, Coop Ladrillera Sc Valenciana, Fustería Ibañez Tamarit, Incofusta, Onduline, Sánchez Plá, draft Sight
  • Lead Architects : MENTRESTANT arquitectura cooperativa (Irene Civera Balaguer, Jorge Navarro Carpio, José Sanbartolomé Guanter).
  • Technical Architect : Eva Civera Balaguer
  • Clients : Paqui Martí Contelles
  • Collaborators : Alejandra Juan Alarcón (estudiante de arquitectura)
  • Construction Company : Detalle Constructivo
  • City : La Pobla de Vallbona
  • Country : Spain
Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Interior Photography, Beam
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Text description provided by the architects. Paqui´s House is located in La Pobla de Vallbona, a municipality in the Camp del Turía region, a territory closely linked to the countryside and agricultural work. The house is located in the historic medieval quarter of the town and it is estimated that the building may have belonged to the part of an old convent. In the 20th century, we find the current construction, a typical Valencian country house with the rooms of the house located on the ground floor and an attic on the upper floor used to store the harvest.

Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Image 26 of 35
Plan - Ground floor

Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Image 27 of 35
Plan - 1st floor
Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

The project works to refurbish the existing construction to adapt it to the needs of the users while conserving at all times the typology and spatiality of the original dwelling. Through a large wooden gate, we access the courtyard of the house which serves as a transition between the street and the interior of the house. On the ground floor, we find those spaces of greatest activity and traffic; the living-dining room and kitchen-laundry room seek to extend the interior towards the courtyard. The upper floor is destined for those rooms of greater intimacy and privacy; three rooms of different dimensions and characteristics seek to satisfy present and future needs and can accommodate a variety of activities.

Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Image 29 of 35
Cross section 02
Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Arch, Column
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives
Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Image 28 of 35
Cross section 01

The house maintains the masonry walls of the façades, walls with great cultural and constructive value, and builds new floors with wooden beams and ribbed floor slabs to comply with current legislation. The staircase, metallic and suspended, arrange the interior and tries to give lightness to an interior of small dimensions, dominated by the walls. The façades show the intervention, highlighting in the treatment of the walls, the existing and the enlarged; the traditional walls are protected with waterproof lime mortar, the new facing is accentuated through its uniformity, and the openings with wooden shutters seek to recover elements that have sometimes been forgotten.

Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alejandro Gómez Vives

Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa
Cite: "Paqui's House / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa" [La casa de Paqui / Mentrestant Arquitectura Cooperativa] 19 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995193/paquis-house-mentrestant-arquitectura-cooperativa> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags