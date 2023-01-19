Submit a Project Advertise
World
Save
Office Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, FacadeOffice Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Windows, ColumnOffice Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeOffice Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Munich, Germany
Office Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Brigida González

Text description provided by the architects. The building with office and retail space, constructed in 1971, is located in the Bogenhausen district. The revitalization of the existing building ensures sustainable use and creates a new identity. Storey-high and precisely framed element facades replace the former band-like facades with closed para-pets.

Office Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Windows, Column
© Brigida González
Office Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brigida González
Office Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner - Image 14 of 18
Floor plan

Together with the newly created corner glazing, the building conveys generosity to the outside and thus offers optimal light conditions on the inside. Recesses and free support positions on the ground floor have been dispensed with in favor of a clearly contoured structure, which now has three standard stories and a recessed attic.

Office Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography
© Brigida González
Office Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Brigida González

The transformation into a contemporary building takes into account all the requirements of a sustainable office and commercial unit, especially with regard to usability and economic efficiency. Potential that has been lying fallow up to now is activated through optimized functional processes.

Office Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brigida González

The office spaces on the upper floors can be flexibly divided, and a coherent retail space is being created on the ground floor to provide local amenities for the neighborhood. The green spaces running through the district are picked up in the color scheme of the façades.

Office Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Brigida González

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Munich, Germany

Cite: "Office Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner" 19 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995148/office-building-stuntzstrasse-allmannwappner> ISSN 0719-8884

