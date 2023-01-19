Office Building Stuntzstraße / allmannwappner

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. The building with office and retail space, constructed in 1971, is located in the Bogenhausen district. The revitalization of the existing building ensures sustainable use and creates a new identity. Storey-high and precisely framed element facades replace the former band-like facades with closed para-pets.

Together with the newly created corner glazing, the building conveys generosity to the outside and thus offers optimal light conditions on the inside. Recesses and free support positions on the ground floor have been dispensed with in favor of a clearly contoured structure, which now has three standard stories and a recessed attic.

The transformation into a contemporary building takes into account all the requirements of a sustainable office and commercial unit, especially with regard to usability and economic efficiency. Potential that has been lying fallow up to now is activated through optimized functional processes.

The office spaces on the upper floors can be flexibly divided, and a coherent retail space is being created on the ground floor to provide local amenities for the neighborhood. The green spaces running through the district are picked up in the color scheme of the façades.