World
room206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya

room206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya

room206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beamroom206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya - Interior Photography, Closet, Beamroom206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya - Interior Photography, Bathroomroom206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beamroom206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya - More Images+ 10

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Apartments
Yokohama, Japan
  • Architects: Daiki Awaya
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  75
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Louis Poulsen, FLOS, Ikea, Karimoku Case Study, NEW LIGHT POTTERY, SilentGliss, Werner
  • Lead Architect : Daiki Awaya
  • Builder : ROOVICE
  • Carpenter : Kensuke Momiki
  • City : Yokohama
  • Country : Japan
room206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya - Interior Photography, Closet, Beam

Text description provided by the architects. This project is an apartment renovation for two couples in Yokohama Japan. This house has a characteristic bay window on the east side, but in the plan before the renovation, there was a partition wall in the center of the window, making it difficult to secure space and brightness. In addition, the layout of the private rooms in the middle corridor style did not ensure a loophole for wind and light, giving the impression that the room was dark overall.

room206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
room206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya - Image 13 of 15
Plan
room206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam

Taking advantage of the fact that it was possible to reduce the number of private rooms in the renovation for the couple, we proceeded with the plan to create a bright and airy indoor environment. First, by placing an island-shaped Japanese-style room and bedroom in the center of the house and creating a side corridor, a straight path was created from the entrance to the living room. The island can be turned into a private room by opening and closing the curtains, creating an island that changes its expression according to the time as a spacious space connected to the LDK in the morning and afternoon, and a sleeping space surrounded by curtains at night.

room206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya - Interior Photography, Bathroom
room206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya - Image 14 of 15
Axonometric view
room206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya - Interior Photography, Closet

The corners of the island and the alcove are rounded to create a softness that accentuates the space. Next, the bay window on the east side was re-edited to become a large window, and a 5.5m kitchen and workspace were arranged along the window. The kitchen has a spacious plan that makes the most of its length and depth, and the workspace hidden behind the island creates an environment where you can concentrate on your work without worrying about prying eyes. In a spacious space, we created many places to stay with islands, fixtures, and furniture. Hope you can live long and healthy.

room206 Apartment / Daiki Awaya - Interior Photography, Chair

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan

About this office
Daiki Awaya
Office

