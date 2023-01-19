Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone)

POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone)

Save
POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone)

POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Interior PhotographyPOWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Exterior PhotographyPOWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Interior Photography, Beam, HandrailPOWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Glass, WindowsPOWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Commercial Architecture, Market
Khet Khlong Toei, Thailand
  • Design Team : Rachaporn Choochuey, Asrin Sanguanwongwan, Archaraporn Vachirasrisuntree, Pawat Chaijida
  • Landscape Architect : Rachniporn Tiempayatorn
  • Lighting Designer : Kris Monopimok
  • City : Khet Khlong Toei
  • Country : Thailand
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Exterior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. Bangkok has 6.9 sq.m. of green public space per capita, 2.1 sq.m. below WHO standard. Most of the public parks are big and inaccessible due to the usual heavy traffic. Small pocket parks in the neighborhood will be more efficient for the city. Because of the past relaxed property taxes, the city holds many empty lands in the prime area. In 2020, the new taxes system encourages empty sites to be utilized commercially.

Save this picture!
POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Interior Photography, Chair
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Image 17 of 22
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The project takes the vacant land and aims to be a model for small sustainable urban living funded by the benefits from a wide range of commercial activities serving the neighborhood within walking distance. Daily local food stalls, cafe, weekend markets, and urban farming draws people together and creates a sense of community that presently does not exist in the high-rise development of the area. The fluid commercial activities targeting different groups of income will help to guarantee its financial feasibility.

Save this picture!
POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Interior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Image 21 of 22
Axo
Save this picture!
POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Glass, Windows
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The building sets out as a pavilion in the garden, the basic typology of tropical living, a big roof without walls. By taking advantage of the naturally grown vegetation of the existing, the roof is laid on the site in relation to every found tree to maintain the green oasis condition. The activities with a controlled environment are kept minimum and divided into five small boxes under the big roof.

Save this picture!
POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Interior Photography, Beam, Handrail
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The fluid and flexible activities and circulations are placed in the space with natural air in between, in the garden. All opaque walls and fences are designed as the surface to be covered by the vines. The space under the shade in the outdoor air surrounded by the trees is the key feature to allow people to expose themselves to fresh air in the concrete jungle.

Save this picture!
POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Soopakorn Srisakul
Save this picture!
POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Image 20 of 22
Section
Save this picture!
POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Soopakorn Srisakul

The landscape aims to maintain the amount of green surface of the original site. The footprint of the building is kept minimum to obtain the maximum permeable ground surface. The new plants introduced to the site follow the tradition of local households that most of the plants are edible herbs, vegetables, and fruits. The edible plants are designed to be in new forms to combine the approach of urban farming with local traditions. They are mostly simple and found locally to keep very low maintenance. Visitors are encouraged to take home the parts of edible plants to emphasize the experience of urban farming.

Save this picture!
POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone) - Exterior Photography, Chair, Facade
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:2, POWWOWWOW Shop, 10 Soi Suk Chai, Khwaeng Phra Khanong, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
all(zone)
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureMarketThailand

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureMarketThailand
Cite: "POWWOWWOW Commercial Center / all(zone)" 19 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995133/powwowwow-commercial-center-all-zone> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags