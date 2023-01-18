Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. South Korea
  5. Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects

Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects

Save
Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects

Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, HandrailMamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, DeckMamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade, BeamMamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Beam, DeckMamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community Center
Jeonju, South Korea
  • Designers : Yuna Ju, Soobeen Song, Soyeon Park
  • City : Jeonju
  • Country : South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography
© Gyeong Roh

Text description provided by the architects. Mamkkeot house is a project to create a playground without rides where children can run and play to their heart's content, jointly conducted by Jeonju City, a child-friendly city, and UNICEF. The site is part of Deokjin Park, the central park of Jeonju. About 30 years ago, it was used as an outdoor swimming pool, but the pool disappeared and was neglected for a long time. We once again proposed a space where children in Jeonju City could gather and play.

Save this picture!
Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Gyeong Roh
Save this picture!
Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Image 31 of 34
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Gyeong Roh
Save this picture!
Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Beam, Chair, Deck
© Gyeong Roh
Save this picture!
Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Image 34 of 34
Sections

We wanted it to be a playground, park, and landscaping, rather than a project centered on architecture. So, Mamkkeot house was designed to be perceived as a big play space rather than a building.

Save this picture!
Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Beam, Deck
© Gyeong Roh
Save this picture!
Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Column
© Gyeong Roh

The architectural devices that create the play space are gaps and frames. The mamkkeot house minimized the area of the indoor space and made the indoor space feel like an outdoor one. Since the continuous flow of various spaces is important, the area between indoor and outdoor spaces was key to the design. We tried to connect visually and acoustically by creating gaps in the frame and figuring out how to increase movement and flow through the building as much as possible. The gap becomes a space for movement or a space with a volume that can stay. Or, it becomes a space that visually and auditorily passes without any action. The reason why I created a gap is that I wanted it to be a space where children can play in all directions, rather than moving in a unidirectional direction.

Save this picture!
Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gyeong Roh
Save this picture!
Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Image 30 of 34
Plan Site
Save this picture!
Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Gyeong Roh

The changing gabled timber frame (glulam) defines the form of the building and gives a sense of space. The frame creates an appropriate shade, acts as a handrail for safety, and serves as a support to enable various play activities. The main story of this project is to provide a space where children can freely run around, rather than making a ride such as swings and zip lines.

Save this picture!
Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Gyeong Roh

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1357-5 Deokjindong 1(il)-ga, Deokjin-gu, Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
ilsangarchitects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerSouth Korea
Cite: "Mamkkeot House Community Center / ilsangarchitects" 18 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995131/mamkkeot-house-community-center-ilsangarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags