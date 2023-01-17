Submit a Project Advertise
Bernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography, FacadeBernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailBernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Living RoomBernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamBernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Tangerang, Indonesia
  • Design Team : Antonius Richard, Daniel Susanto, Partogi Pandiangan, Leviandri, Felda Zakri
  • Contractor & Structure Engineers : Handri Winata, Harry Winata
  • City : Tangerang
  • Country : Indonesia
Bernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Exterior Photography, Facade
© William Sutanto

Text description provided by the architects. Bernaung means the act of sheltering, the very DNA that was imprinted within tropical belt inhabitants, long before we embraced the concept of a house. The name emphasizes how easy it was to live in the tropics, and that reaching sustainability is nothing but achieving comfort with the least energy required. The design was to rearrange all the user’s activity during the day and cycle it into as a loop within a giant roof hovering above it. Atrium as the center of the houses acted both as a visual direction and wind chimney to ensure a cross and stacked effect for natural ventilation.

Bernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© William Sutanto
Bernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 27 of 27
The Act of Sheltering
Bernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Stairs
© William Sutanto

Stretched diagonally across the site, the design was intended to visually connect the garden elongated on all sides and to be able to see skies in both endings of the building. The design is to frame surrounding greeneries from within and make the illusion of more spacious garden houses within the busy urban context of Tanggerang. The internal ceiling of the roof was clad with monochrome timber that acted as an open canvas for natural shadow play during the day, and to frame the lighting element within internal spaces as a façade for the nighttime.

Bernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Living Room
© William Sutanto
Bernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 22 of 27
Plan - Ground Floor
Bernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Windows, Beam
© William Sutanto

The building was rotated to achieve total north-south orientation to optimize natural light while minimizing heat exposure entering the building, roof’s center point-which was subtracted for skylight and ventilation to release hot air- was also twisted, moving direct heat from north-west penetrating vertically to the atrium. An experiment on a wide-span structure for a single-story house with a mezzanine was chosen to demonstrate the importance of creating a micro-climate within as little as 400 sqm site packed in dense repetitive surrounding developer houses.

Bernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© William Sutanto
Bernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Image 24 of 27
Section 01
Bernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© William Sutanto

Filled with layers of diagonal walls and sandwiched within micro gardens, the design was to optimize the rounded passive design - playing with different air openings and levels of air pressure, and light play in the different hours of the day- which are the strength of living in tropics to achieve comfort with the least energy as a hope for RAD+ar to promote more low energy residential prototype in Southeast Asia.

Bernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture) - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© William Sutanto

RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)
Cite: "Bernaung House / RAD+ar (Research Artistic Design + architecture)" 17 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995092/bernaung-house-rad-plus-ar-research-artistic-design-plus-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

