World
Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Exterior Photography, FacadeLong Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair, BeamLong Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, ChairLong Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Exterior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Workshop, Offices
Thailand
  • Architects: Sher Maker
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Rungkit Charoenwat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Goldpigment, SCG
  • Lead Architects : Patcharada Inplang, Thongchai Chansamak, Akapan Kanyen
  • Garden Pavilion Architect : Paveen Sriboon
  • Material Research : Akapan Kanyen, Warat Phansanesri
  • Structure Engineer : Pilawan Piriyapokhai
  • Main Contractor : Attipol Bamrungyai
  • Landscape Contractor : Thanatcha Tangsuksawangporn
  • Project Manager : Akapan Kanyen
  • Country : Thailand
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More Specs
Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Text description provided by the architects. Long goy (n.) Lanna street fashion house, based in Chiangmai, Thailand

Long goy means try it in the northern dialect, which in addition to conveying the technique of the brand that has developed from Lanna cultural roots through the form of modern fashion sense also indicates the courage to always experiment the new things.

Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Long goy Studio is a space to support the entire design work. Operation and production trial as well. The design of the building is a long house with a long parallel to the original house and courtyard area. The proportion and location of the building are similar to the original Northern rice barn that was demolished from this area. and re-assemble into the garden pavilion behind the building again.

Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Image 35 of 42
Plans
Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Image 36 of 42
Sections
Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Chair
© Rungkit Charoenwat

The sewing workshop is the majority of the building. We wanted to create a high atrium where air could circulate during working hours. The entire building and interior spaces are made up of basic materials such as steel structures and glass openings that allow natural light to enter from the north side of the building. But when turning to the building on the outside, the overlap solid façade is designed to protect the workspace from the southern sun during the day. The smart board façade will be painted with blue wood stain and divided by hardwood with blue-red dyed on each side. It is similar to sewing clothes by deliberately flipping the seams. and draws on the 2-sided pleating technique to make a different perception on each side of the building.

Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Rungkit Charoenwat

All structures are steel and smart board that can normally be founded in local construction shops. This material is basic and not expensive when need to use in large quantities.

Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Interior Photography, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat
Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat

At the end of the building are the studio and exhibition hall area. That penetrates the backyard and the workshop area. Therefore, this LONG HOUSE building, if you look carefully, is a building that is formed with materials and basic techniques. Create light internal workspaces to circulate the working flow. But do it with a way of thinking that dares to try things. Both the brand's clothes and the architecture as well.

Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Rungkit Charoenwat

Project location

Address:San Pa Tong District, Chiang Mai, Thailand

Sher Maker
Office

Cite: "Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker" 17 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995075/long-goy-studio-and-workshop-sher-maker> ISSN 0719-8884

