Long Goy Studio and Workshop / Sher Maker

37

Workshop, Offices • Thailand Architects: Sher Maker

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Rungkit Charoenwat

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Goldpigment , SCG

Lead Architects : Patcharada Inplang, Thongchai Chansamak, Akapan Kanyen

Garden Pavilion Architect : Paveen Sriboon

Material Research : Akapan Kanyen, Warat Phansanesri

Structure Engineer : Pilawan Piriyapokhai

Main Contractor : Attipol Bamrungyai

Landscape Contractor : Thanatcha Tangsuksawangporn

Project Manager : Akapan Kanyen

Country : Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Long goy (n.) Lanna street fashion house, based in Chiangmai, Thailand

Long goy means try it in the northern dialect, which in addition to conveying the technique of the brand that has developed from Lanna cultural roots through the form of modern fashion sense also indicates the courage to always experiment the new things.

Long goy Studio is a space to support the entire design work. Operation and production trial as well. The design of the building is a long house with a long parallel to the original house and courtyard area. The proportion and location of the building are similar to the original Northern rice barn that was demolished from this area. and re-assemble into the garden pavilion behind the building again.

The sewing workshop is the majority of the building. We wanted to create a high atrium where air could circulate during working hours. The entire building and interior spaces are made up of basic materials such as steel structures and glass openings that allow natural light to enter from the north side of the building. But when turning to the building on the outside, the overlap solid façade is designed to protect the workspace from the southern sun during the day. The smart board façade will be painted with blue wood stain and divided by hardwood with blue-red dyed on each side. It is similar to sewing clothes by deliberately flipping the seams. and draws on the 2-sided pleating technique to make a different perception on each side of the building.

All structures are steel and smart board that can normally be founded in local construction shops. This material is basic and not expensive when need to use in large quantities.

At the end of the building are the studio and exhibition hall area. That penetrates the backyard and the workshop area. Therefore, this LONG HOUSE building, if you look carefully, is a building that is formed with materials and basic techniques. Create light internal workspaces to circulate the working flow. But do it with a way of thinking that dares to try things. Both the brand's clothes and the architecture as well.