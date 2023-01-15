The Second Studio Podcast: Interview with Michael Bohn

The Second Studio (formerly The Midnight Charette) is an explicit podcast about design, architecture, and the everyday. Hosted by Architects David Lee and Marina Bourderonnet, it features different creative professionals in unscripted conversations that allow for thoughtful takes and personal discussions.

A variety of subjects are covered with honesty and humor: some episodes are interviews, while others are tips for fellow designers, reviews of buildings and other projects, or casual explorations of everyday life and design. The Second Studio is also available on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube.

+ 6

This week David and Marina are joined by Architect Michael Bohn, Senior Principal for Studio One Eleven to discuss his background; befriending case study architect Edward Killingsworth; moving to India; the mission of Studio One Eleven; their approach to community-oriented projects; integrating urban research, analysis and studies to projects; the impact of public policy on architecture and urban projects; and more.

Highlights & Timestamps

Michael’s background and first encounter with practicing architecture (00:00)

The impact architecture and urban design can have on health (15:17)

When I was younger, I was on a bike exploring, looking at buildings and just moving around. I was very mobile. I could travel with friends on packs of bikes and we just had a tremendous amount of freedom that a lot of suburban neighborhoods don't have anymore. (15:44)

The hybrid office culture at Studio One Eleven (19:06)

This large room that we have is open. When we're not using it for our purposes, available pro-bono to nonprofits or the city or other community members that are interested in strengthening cities and communities. And we just ask that we can, if our staff is interested in the subject matter that they're presenting, have access and listen to it as well. And that's been something that's been really helpful and helped ingrain us into the community as well. (26:24)

Save this picture! Steelcraft Garden Grove. Image © Studio Sat Creative LLC

Studying at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and moving to India (27:35)

About Studio One Eleven (37:52)

Investing in community-focused work and projects (50:49)

It’s convincing your clients that there is a greater value and the area has uplifted…We’ve had some of our clients kind of snub us and say, ‘Up the street, you've got some stores that aren't as high-end as they could be.’ But those stores serve another part of the population that we want to have downtown and we want that portion of the population to enjoy downtown just like everyone else. So we like that mix, that mess, and that collision of different shops that attract different people and we want it to be comfortable for everyone. (51:52)

The impact of public policy on architecture and urban projects (01:09:25)

The people of Studio One Eleven (01:19:36)

We’re not afraid to work with limited budgets. We just want a client who if they want solution A and we want solution B and neither of us agree that we're both willing to find a solution C. Most of our clients would find us to be very flexible and creative and they see that as a strength. (01:24:57)

Maintaining design clarity throughout various types of works (01:25:34)

What’s next for Studio One Eleven (01:34:15)

Check out The Second Studio Podcast's previous editions.