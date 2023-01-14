Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Retail Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. CHO SHOP / maumstudio

CHO SHOP / maumstudio

Save
CHO SHOP / maumstudio

CHO SHOP / maumstudio - Interior PhotographyCHO SHOP / maumstudio - Interior Photography, ShelvingCHO SHOP / maumstudio - Interior PhotographyCHO SHOP / maumstudio - Interior PhotographyCHO SHOP / maumstudio - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Retail Interiors
Mapo-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: maumstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  68
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ju Yeon Lee
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  samhwa
  • Design Director : Dalwoo Lee
  • Space And Product Lead : Eunhye Oh
  • Space And Product Design : Youngbak Jeong, Hanwool Kim, KyoungJin Kim
  • Graphic Design : Yoonji Lee, Jeawon Chung, Hyunjin Lee
  • Client : AMNESTY KOREA
  • City : Mapo-gu
  • Country : South Korea
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
CHO SHOP / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee

Text description provided by the architects. The theme of the pop-up store commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Korean branch of Amnesty International, an international human rights organization, is "CHO." The candle contains the message of Peter Benenson, the British lawyer and founder of Amnesty International, that "it is better to light a candle than to blame the darkness."

Save this picture!
CHO SHOP / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee
Save this picture!
CHO SHOP / maumstudio - Image 19 of 19
Plan
Save this picture!
CHO SHOP / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee
Save this picture!
CHO SHOP / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee

It conveys the sublime spirit of Amnesty through candles and objects inscribed with the words love, solidarity, and inclusion. The candlestick filled the walls of the space is designed with Amnesty's philosophy of hearts, scale, and glasses, and has a calm smile like a Buddha, attracting visitors' attention.

Save this picture!
CHO SHOP / maumstudio - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Ju Yeon Lee
Save this picture!
CHO SHOP / maumstudio - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Ju Yeon Lee

The small house built in the center represents the place where people who were violated and unjustly imprisoned should be.  Inside the small house, Amnesty International recorded the times he had fought against "unjustice."

Save this picture!
CHO SHOP / maumstudio - Brick, Windows, Facade
© Ju Yeon Lee

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:13 Tojeong-ro 3-gil, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
maumstudio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "CHO SHOP / maumstudio" 14 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995010/cho-shop-maumstudio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags