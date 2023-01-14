CHO SHOP / maumstudio

+ 14

Design Director : Dalwoo Lee

Space And Product Lead : Eunhye Oh

Space And Product Design : Youngbak Jeong, Hanwool Kim, KyoungJin Kim

Graphic Design : Yoonji Lee, Jeawon Chung, Hyunjin Lee

Client : AMNESTY KOREA

City : Mapo-gu

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The theme of the pop-up store commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Korean branch of Amnesty International, an international human rights organization, is "CHO." The candle contains the message of Peter Benenson, the British lawyer and founder of Amnesty International, that "it is better to light a candle than to blame the darkness."

It conveys the sublime spirit of Amnesty through candles and objects inscribed with the words love, solidarity, and inclusion. The candlestick filled the walls of the space is designed with Amnesty's philosophy of hearts, scale, and glasses, and has a calm smile like a Buddha, attracting visitors' attention.

The small house built in the center represents the place where people who were violated and unjustly imprisoned should be. Inside the small house, Amnesty International recorded the times he had fought against "unjustice."