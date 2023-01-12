Submit a Project Advertise
  5. SNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture

SNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeSNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeSNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, Table, BeamSNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsSNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Mixed Use Architecture, Institutional Buildings
Bègles, France
SNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Camille Gharbi

Text description provided by the architects. Contemporary and respectful of its environment, the campus was designed in direct contact with the ground and vegetation, so that it lives to the rhythm of the seasons. The veins of the facades and the variability of its colors accentuate this perception of buildings that evolve in resonance with the site, which has a strong landscape identity.

SNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Camille Gharbi
SNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - Image 28 of 31
General Plan

The tertiary and training building, a true showcase for the campus, is widely open and accessible via its public square, marking the entrance to the site. The technical hall takes place directly opposite. Between the two buildings, a street is created, treated as an urban promenade. Calm and serene, planted on both sides, it provides shade and coolness on summer days. Slightly apart but easily identifiable from the site entrance, the accommodation building rises.

SNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Camille Gharbi

The three buildings coexist and respond to each other with a triangular organization, generating in its center the heart of the campus. Here, life after classes can take place. Large outdoor spaces offer relaxation, games, sports... spaces directly connected to the interior conviviality spaces.

SNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, Table, Beam
© Camille Gharbi
SNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Camille Gharbi
SNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - Image 24 of 31
Ground Floor Plan
SNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Table, Chair
© Camille Gharbi

Functional and comfortable, the project is pleasant to live in for all users. The landscaped areas diversify the views and create a harmony of varied break areas that allow everyone to find their place. The proposed atmosphere is built around these shared, known, and recognized references; open and luminous spaces, generously planted and adorned with noble, perennial, vibrant, or transparent materials.

SNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade, Windows
© Sylvain Mestre

Project gallery

Project location

Address:33130 Bègles, France

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesInstitutional buildingsFrance
Cite: "SNCF Training Campus / A+Architecture" 12 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994934/sncf-training-campus-a-plus-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

