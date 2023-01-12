Submit a Project Advertise
  Bungalow H / ET.co

Bungalow H / ET.co

Bungalow H / ET.co

Bungalow H / ET.co - Exterior Photography, ForestBungalow H / ET.co - Interior Photography, BeamBungalow H / ET.co - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, Shelving, SinkBungalow H / ET.co - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BeamBungalow H / ET.co - More Images

Cabins & Lodges, Landscape Architecture
San Andres Huayapam, Mexico
  • Architects: ET.co
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  30
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Cemex, Helvex, Tecnolite
Bungalow H / ET.co - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Marcos Rojas Sosa

Text description provided by the architects. Bungalow H is a kind of contemporary cabin located in a spectacular land on the slopes of the Northern Mountains in Oaxaca, on San Andrés Huayápam, a small town located about twenty minutes by car from down town area. It has unbeatable climatic and landscape conditions, which in recent years have increased the number of visitors over the weekends and an up growing number of new local and foreign residents.

Bungalow H / ET.co - Exterior Photography
© Omar López Bautista
Bungalow H / ET.co - Image 25 of 26
Floor Plan
Bungalow H / ET.co - Exterior Photography
© Omar López Bautista
Bungalow H / ET.co - Interior Photography, Beam
© Omar López Bautista

The bungalow was originally thought for peaceful personal refuge, with the essentials for short stays. A minimal private space, to share as a couple or to take a personal break. It is a small black element that rests on a natural terrace with an impressive panoramic view of the valley and the city, it is located in the middle part of the property, in an area surrounded by trees and a free space that allows it to be deplanted without altering the surroundings. Perfect views, light, nature and tranquility are the reasons to this project.

Bungalow H / ET.co - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam, Shelving, Sink
© Omar López Bautista
Bungalow H / ET.co - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Omar López Bautista
Bungalow H / ET.co - Image 24 of 26
Isometric
Bungalow H / ET.co - Interior Photography, Door
© Omar López Bautista

It is a concrete construction, low maintenance, painted in black color on the outside to minimize the visual impact on the landscape; a box closed on three sides to maintain privacy and one side completely open to the view of the valley and the city. The project appears smoothly and peacefully on the ground, it lightens in the land scape appearing to float by having a foundation area smaller than the main ground that is built a few centimeters from ground level, it projects a sensation of lightness which is enhanced at nights by the perimeter lighting in its lower base and the black color of the walls.

Bungalow H / ET.co - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Omar López Bautista

The box is cut diagonally at the front pursuing the view to the valley and the city, defining the final shape. Due to its temporary space condition, priority is given to the outdoor staying area and the room. The object is a simple piece that corresponds directly to one of the premises we work with, being a main element the search for clear elements, easy to understand, strong enough, which acquire their strength through a good use of materials and construction systems, as well as the technical capabilities of builders. We seek to create concrete geometries for specific contexts, where the structure is architecture.

Bungalow H / ET.co - Exterior Photography
© Marcos Rojas Sosa

Project location

Address:San Andres Huayapam, Oax., Mexico

ET.co
Concrete

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Bungalow H / ET.co" [Bungalow H / ET.co] 12 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994933/bungalow-h-eo> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags