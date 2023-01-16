Submit a Project Advertise
Emily Event Hall / YOD Group

Emily Event Hall / YOD Group - Interior Photography, ChairEmily Event Hall / YOD Group - Interior Photography, StairsEmily Event Hall / YOD Group - Interior Photography, ColumnEmily Event Hall / YOD Group - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairEmily Event Hall / YOD Group - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Performing Arts Center, Cultural Center
Vynnyky, Ukraine
  • Architects: YOD Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  2900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yevhenii Avramenko
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  BOSE, Billiani, Bolon, CLEAF, Kristalia , Thermory, Yekaterinoslavskiy Kerpich
  • Lead Architects : Volodymyr Nepiyvoda, Dmytro Bonesko
Emily Event Hall / YOD Group - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Text description provided by the architects. Emily Event Hall is the largest and probably the most modernized event hall in Western Ukraine, designed for 1500 guests. Multipurpose space is suited for big shows, concerts, festivals, business conferences, and corporate and personal events.

Emily Event Hall / YOD Group - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Crowd events are always about emotions. We aimed to create a design that works like a magnifying glass for them. We built an impressive installation to maximize the emotions of each event, taking place in Emily Event Hall and making memories that will last a lifetime. The wall with the waved shape that goes along the whole hall and works as a media screen is 1500 m2 in size. An openwork construction was built from the custom-made long bricks. 28 tons of such bricks were strung in metal strings without additional support. The installation has 60 meters in length and 7 meters in height.

Emily Event Hall / YOD Group - Interior Photography, Column
© Yevhenii Avramenko
Emily Event Hall / YOD Group - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Yevhenii Avramenko

38 laser video projectors synchronously broadcast stitched content into a single image. It allows guests to dive into the event atmosphere and make them feel like being on the stage during the concert. When it comes to business events, it helps to contaminate a guest with the emotion the brand provides.

Emily Event Hall / YOD Group - Exterior Photography
© Yevhenii Avramenko

The event hall has a stage with dressing rooms and technical premises behind it. Acoustic and light equipment meet the riders of the top artists worldwide and is designed to organize any high-quality event. The hall can be furnished with tables and chairs or plain, depending on the scenario. There are chairs designed by Kateryna Sokolova, especially for the project. There is an attached lounge zone, bar, wardrobe, and comfortable kids' room.

Emily Event Hall / YOD Group - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Yevhenii Avramenko
Emily Event Hall / YOD Group - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Yevhenii Avramenko

The main characteristic of this space is adaptiveness. The sliding façade allows downloading and installing all necessary for a conference, presentation, or gala. The construction with truss and winch below the ceiling allows hanging some additional elements. The logistics were smartly designed this way to make installation and dismantling as easy as possible.

Emily Event Hall / YOD Group - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yevhenii Avramenko

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Khmelnytskogo Str. 9b Vynnyky town, Lviv region, Ukraine

YOD Group
Brick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & Performanceperforming arts centerCultural CenterUkraine

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTheaters & Performanceperforming arts centerCultural CenterUkraine
Cite: "Emily Event Hall / YOD Group" 16 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

