Blocks: Plug-in for Interior Design in Revit

Some professionals have struggled with using Revit for developing interior projects from start to finish, partly due to the scarcity of modern 3D objects to meet the needs of an architecture project in BIM. As a result, the search for quality objects for Revit required time, patience and a lot of creativity.

Realizing this need among professionals, Blocks developed a free plug-in for Revit, which has a library of furniture, lighting and decor. Every week, users have access to new editable families, with the biggest trends in the architecture and interiors market.

What stands out the most is how easy it is to add a family to your project: just select the object in the plug-in and click inside Revit, simple as that. Due to its user-friendly interface, it can make users feel that they are working directly with a Revit tool and not with a plug-in.

The Blocks Plug-in displays complete descriptions of each object, allowing easy identification of the desired product. In addition to having a search field, it is possible to filter the results, search by room, category or manufacturer. It works a bit like a 3D Warehouse for Revit.

All families are modeled 100% in Revit. Meaning you don't have to worry about heavy files being converted from other programs or misconfigured, which in most cases tend to generate errors that can unnecessarily overload your project.

Parametric families are fully editable, allowing you to make fundamental changes such as modifying height, width, length, materials and other relevant aspects of each object.

By providing families with automatically applied textures and properly configured graphic adjustments, the Blocks plug-in allows the user to be able to develop a project in Revit from start to the finish for free, achieving professional quality results without the need for other specific programs for rendering.

It is used in 170 countries among professionals who develop BIM projects, it includes a monthly subscription system; Blocks is like the Netflix of parametric families.

Downloading the free version of Blocks Plug-in for Revit here, which has a variety of products with the same quality standard as the premium version.