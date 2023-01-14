Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier

+ 21

Project Team : Filipe Paixão, Susana Café, Laura Correia, Laura Bação, Diogo Silva, Rui Oliveira

City : Faro

Country : Portugal

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The complete whiteness of a small traditional house is interrupted by cuts that display natural materials. Inside, two types of white ceilings are purposefully incomplete, revealing the wood beams that hold the first floor and the roof structure.

As a result, clear spatial centers are defined for both the social areas and the bedroom: one in the shape of a cross and another in the shape of a circle, respectively.

Outside, pieces of pink limestone are scattered along three of the four white facades of the house, randomly highlighting specific architectural moments: corners, edges, friezes, window frames, and the entrance door. There’s an overall sense of a ruin-type building, both inside and out.