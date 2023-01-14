Submit a Project Advertise
Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier

Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier

Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair, Beam
Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Chair, Bed, Bedroom
Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Faro, Portugal
Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Frederico Martinho

Text description provided by the architects. The complete whiteness of a small traditional house is interrupted by cuts that display natural materials. Inside, two types of white ceilings are purposefully incomplete, revealing the wood beams that hold the first floor and the roof structure. 

Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Interior Photography, Stairs, Door, Windows, Handrail, Column
© Frederico Martinho
Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Image 18 of 26
Ground floor and ceiling
Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Image 26 of 26
Concept

As a result, clear spatial centers are defined for both the social areas and the bedroom: one in the shape of a cross and another in the shape of a circle, respectively. 

Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Interior Photography, Beam
© Frederico Martinho
Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Image 19 of 26
First floor and ceiling
Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Interior Photography
© Frederico Martinho
Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Image 25 of 26
Model

Outside, pieces of pink limestone are scattered along three of the four white facades of the house, randomly highlighting specific architectural moments: corners, edges, friezes, window frames, and the entrance door. There’s an overall sense of a ruin-type building, both inside and out.

Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Exterior Photography
© Frederico Martinho
Cut Ceilings and Dyslexic Ornaments House / Corpo Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Frederico Martinho

About this office
Corpo Atelier
Office

