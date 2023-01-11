Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. Peru
  5. Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura

Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura

Save
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura

Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, FacadeCasamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaCasamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, BedroomCasamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ChairCasamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Housing
Zorritos, Peru
  • Architects: Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3466 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Renzo Rebagliati
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  KLIPEN, Marmoleria Gallos, Miyasato, rossello & cia
  • Lead Architects : Israel Ascarruz, Diego Hernández
  • Structures : Impacta Design & Building
  • Engineering : MIA Proyectos
  • Program : Vivienda(s) de Verano, Zona social (sala, comedor y cocina integrado), Zona Privada ( Dormitorio Principal y 3 Dormitorios Secundarios)
  • Condominium : 53949 ft2
  • City : Zorritos
  • Country : Peru
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Renzo Rebagliati

Text description provided by the architects. The Casamar housing complex is located by the Northern Peruvian Sea in the Pacific Ocean on a beach in Zorritos, Perú.

Save this picture!
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Handrail
© Renzo Rebagliati

This project originated with five friends who acquired a beach parcel to turn into a personal vacation space whenever they needed it; and, when not, to rent. The owners divided the lot into five homogeneous parcels, each of 8m by 100m, which led to an elongated house model and contained the same piece of housing that repeats itself 5 times.

Save this picture!
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Image 19 of 26
Plans
Save this picture!
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Renzo Rebagliati

Thus, the Casa M1 materializes. It results in a complex that functions as an individual home for each use and acquires wholeness through the configuration of its elements.

Following the elongated area of each sub-lot, the unit required a long shape to contain the entire individual setting. Also, owners required privacy between dwelling homes leased to different families, so there had to be complete privacy between adjacent sides of the houses.

Save this picture!
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Interior Photography
© Renzo Rebagliati

To accomplish this goal, we had to opt for lateral and rear fronts -North, South, and East- extremely 'opaque'; and create strategies to generate a controlled and efficient income of light and air through narrow openings, overhead light, and piecework that would later form balconies. Conversely, towards the West, the front could be very translucent to obtain the best view of the beach.

Save this picture!
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bathtub, Shower
© Renzo Rebagliati

Each bedroom piece arises under the battling notion of needing to open up for ventilation without allowing a visual record; in addition to being the most intimate part of the program, it had to be placed in one of the private fronts of the piece.

In response, a modular bedroom piece is created, which, through voids on the south front, works with a private patio or balcony that allows it to open to the West, receive the predominant wind from the southwest, and have a view of the sea. This would cause the recurrence of this modular piece to become the nucleus of the composition and configuration of the project.

Save this picture!
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Image 20 of 26
Section A
Save this picture!
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa
© Renzo Rebagliati

The equatorial climate of high temperatures and torrential rains remained a challenge. For this, thermodynamics plays a vital part and appears as a formal response to the context through ceilings.  The natural light brightens up the bedrooms with overheard lights thanks to the heights and inclinations of the roof. In addition, it works harmoniously with the balconies to draw cool air from the wide southwest void and drain hot air through the cross-ventilated northeast clerestory.

Save this picture!
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Renzo Rebagliati
Save this picture!
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Facade
© Renzo Rebagliati

The result of this work translates into the fact that, when visiting Casa M1 and the Casamar complex, the user encounters varied and rich situations of exposure to light and air that enriches the spatial route of the work. Moreover, they make human activity comfortable, inviting, and pleasant at all times.

Save this picture!
Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Renzo Rebagliati

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Little foxes, Tumbes, Peru

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPeru

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingPeru
Cite: "Casamar Housing Complex / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura" [Casa Casamar / Cuatro Cero Cuatro Arquitectura] 11 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994821/casamar-housing-complex-cuatro-cero-cuatro-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags