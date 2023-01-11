Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. United States
  5. Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects

Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects

Save
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects

Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeGranor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Exterior Photography, GardenGranor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, BeamGranor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, BeamGranor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant, Mixed Use Architecture, Sustainability
Three Oaks, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tom Harris

Text description provided by the architects. Established in 2006, Granor Farm, the first certified organic vegetable farm in Southwest Michigan has once again expanded its site and offerings to its local community. The newly constructed Granor Greenhouse achieves the farm’s goals of creating an inventively programmed and conditioned space for food education, production, and citizenry under one roof. With agrarian economy and utility in mind, the prefabricated 7,336-sf glass structure immerses farm staff, chefs, Farmcamp youth, visitors, and diners into a working vegetable farm while delightfully engaging all of their five senses.

Save this picture!
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Exterior Photography
© Tom Harris
Save this picture!
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Tom Harris
Save this picture!
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Exterior Photography
© Tom Harris
Save this picture!
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Image 28 of 29
Site - Plan

The building was designed to “fit in” to the existing farm and vernacular typologies. Galvanized steel, mill-finished aluminum, and doors painted “Farmall red”, visually tie it to the other buildings on the farm.

Save this picture!
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Steve Hall

Harvesting the sun with its broadside facing south, the building utilizes the Venlo greenhouse system to organize its diverse program into three zones with associated glazing strategies. The central zone, designed for maximum program flexibility, uses clear glass to provide unencumbered views out to the fields and sky above. In the eastern and western zones, which include space for the production of seedlings/germination, translucent glass provides the most diffuse, ideal growing environment.

Save this picture!
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Steve Hall

In the center zone, the ever-present kitchen supports daily food and bakery production made from ingredients grown on the farm. It also anchors Granor’s highly successful dining program that incorporates movable furniture over the polished concrete floor, allowing the space to easily transform from a production facility to a place for community and dining events.

Save this picture!
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Steve Hall
Save this picture!
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Steve Hall

Bookending the main social space, two Douglas Fir clad volumes provide strategic separation between the zones, housing the “mudroom”, washrooms, pantry, and office. The wood softens the cool finishes while screening the acoustic absorption that wraps the faces of the volumes. Overhead shades temper reverberation to make an acoustically comfortable social space.

Save this picture!
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Steve Hall

Conditioning the greenhouse required an innovative heating and cooling approach. The greenhouse enclosure is equipped with automated, operable vents that naturally modulate the inside air temperature during temperate days. During winter, radiant hydronic piping within the floor introduces heat close to occupants while a Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) system adds additional heat from above. To mitigate condensation forming on the glass roof, radiant hydronic fin tubes run the length of the central zone under each valley. In summer, the VRF system, destratification fans, and overhead, retractable horizontal reflective shades manage heat gain from the sun to keep the central zone comfortable for its many uses.

Save this picture!
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Steve Hall
Save this picture!
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Glass
© Steve Hall

Program flexibility and extensive use of glass posed challenges for lighting each space. Abundant daylight is tempered by the operable horizontal shades, and with the wood volumes punctuated with round “roof” openings, every space is lit by day by natural light. Evening dining created a different challenge. A grassy berm shields vehicular headlights from shining into the grounds. The approach is by footlight. Once inside, every element of the lighting strategy enhances the intimacy of the experience. A uniform grid of downlights with warm dimming specifically illuminates the horizontal surfaces of the space while minimizing reflections, allowing views out into the night.

Save this picture!
Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Tom Harris

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Three Oaks, Michigan 49128, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Wheeler Kearns Architects
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantMixed Use ArchitectureSustainabilityUnited States

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantMixed Use ArchitectureSustainabilityUnited States
Cite: "Granor Greenhouse / Wheeler Kearns Architects" 11 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994818/granor-greenhouse-wheeler-kearns-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags